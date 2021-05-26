José González previews interactive livestream

José González's anticipated first album in six years, Local Valley, is due out September 17 via Mute, and in addition to his tour with Rufus Wainwright supporting it, he also has a couple of special livestream events coming up. The first, "Up Close & Personal," is an intimate live session and conversation streamed from the Botanical Gardens in his hometown of Gothenburg. Attendees will be able to switch camera angles, ask questions, make requests, and see José perform songs from all his albums, including the new one. "I’m so excited to perform in this new format," he says. "With fans asking questions and voting for songs during the show, it will be a really inclusive experience. I couldn’t be more thrilled." You can see him talk about it, and get an idea of what the session will be like, in a new preview video below.

"Up Close & Personal" streams on June 10 at 3 PM ET, and tickets are on sale now. Those who buy tickets will also be able to stream the first show in José's Local Valley tour on September 12.

Meanwhile, our exclusive red vinyl pressing of Local Valley is sold out, but the record is available for pre-order in other editions on José's site.

We also listed six great covers by José, from Joy Division to Massive Attack.