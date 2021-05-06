José González & Rufus Wainwright’s Pier 17 show in NYC on BV Presale (password here)

Tickets to José González and Rufus Wainwright's NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 30 are on BrooklynVegan Presale today (5/6) from 10 AM-10 PM ET. Use the password BrooklynVegan.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale starting Friday, May 7 at 10 AM ET. Head here for all dates in their tour together.

Our exclusive red edition of José's new album, Local Valley, is sold out, but you can enter to win a copy, along with a $200 credit to the BrooklynVegan store. Enter HERE.

José also has a couple of connected livestream events coming up, including a stream of the first show of the Local Valley tour.