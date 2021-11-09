José González shares DJ Koze remix of “Tjomme,” announces 2022 tour

José González has handed over "Tjomme" from this year's Local Valley over to DJ Koze for an effervescent remix that ups the song's danceability while keeping the song's gentle feel. "I tried to transform the soul of this song to the dancefloor,” says DJ Koze. “A dancefloor without pressure and anxiety. A dancefloor on which I would love to lose myself with eyes wide closed.” You can listen to that below.

The remix comes with news that González will be back in North America in March for more shows, playing Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles (Walt Disney Concert Hall on 3/15), San Diego, Tucson, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Mexico City, Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Austin. Tickets for those dates go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

José played East Coast shows with Rufus Wainwright in September.

José González Local Valley World Tour 2021/2022

December 1 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome

December 2 – London, UK – Cadogan Hall

December 3 – Gateshead, UK – Sage Gateshead

December 4 – Liverpool, UK – Grand Central Hall

December 5 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

December 6 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

February 3 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau de la Musica

February 4 – Valencia, Spain – La Rambleta

February 5 – San Sebastián, Spain – Teatro Victoria Eugenia

February 6 – Gijón, Spain – Teatro Jovellanos

February 7 – Madrid, Spain – TBC

February 8 – Porto, Portugal – Cada Da Música

February 9 – Lisbon, Portugal – Aula Magna @ Universidade de Lisboa

March 10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

March 11 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

March 14 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

March 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall

March 17 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre

March 18 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre

March 20 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre

March 21 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

March 23 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropolitan

March 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

March 26 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

March 27 – Austin, TX – Dell Hall @ The Long Center

April 25 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

April 26 – Bristol, UK – S-W-X

April 27 – London, UK – The Roundhouse

April 28 – Cambridge, UK – J1 @ Cambridge Junction

April 29 – Cardiff, UK – Tramshed