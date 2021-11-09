José González shares DJ Koze remix of “Tjomme,” announces 2022 tour
José González has handed over "Tjomme" from this year's Local Valley over to DJ Koze for an effervescent remix that ups the song's danceability while keeping the song's gentle feel. "I tried to transform the soul of this song to the dancefloor,” says DJ Koze. “A dancefloor without pressure and anxiety. A dancefloor on which I would love to lose myself with eyes wide closed.” You can listen to that below.
The remix comes with news that González will be back in North America in March for more shows, playing Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles (Walt Disney Concert Hall on 3/15), San Diego, Tucson, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Mexico City, Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Austin. Tickets for those dates go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
José played East Coast shows with Rufus Wainwright in September.
José González Local Valley World Tour 2021/2022
December 1 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome
December 2 – London, UK – Cadogan Hall
December 3 – Gateshead, UK – Sage Gateshead
December 4 – Liverpool, UK – Grand Central Hall
December 5 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
December 6 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
February 3 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau de la Musica
February 4 – Valencia, Spain – La Rambleta
February 5 – San Sebastián, Spain – Teatro Victoria Eugenia
February 6 – Gijón, Spain – Teatro Jovellanos
February 7 – Madrid, Spain – TBC
February 8 – Porto, Portugal – Cada Da Música
February 9 – Lisbon, Portugal – Aula Magna @ Universidade de Lisboa
March 10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
March 11 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
March 14 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
March 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall
March 17 – San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre
March 18 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
March 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre
March 20 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre
March 21 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
March 23 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropolitan
March 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
March 26 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
March 27 – Austin, TX – Dell Hall @ The Long Center
April 25 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
April 26 – Bristol, UK – S-W-X
April 27 – London, UK – The Roundhouse
April 28 – Cambridge, UK – J1 @ Cambridge Junction
April 29 – Cardiff, UK – Tramshed