José González shares first song in 6 years, his first-ever Spanish language release

José González has just released his first new music in six years, a single titled "El Invento" that is his first-ever Spanish language release. "Every now and then I try to write lyrics in Spanish," says the Argentinian-Swedish singer-songwriter, who has been busy with a new child. "This time I succeeded! I guess talking to Laura in Spanish every day helped. I started writing ‘El Invento’ around 2017 when she was born. The song is about the questions - who we are, where we’re going and why? Whom can we thank for our existence? Historically, most traditions have invented answers to these questions. Thereof the name of the song: The Invention (god).”

As you'd expect from José, "El Invento" is lovely stuff. His daughter, Laura, makes a guest appearance in the single's contemplative video, which was directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson and you can watch below.

No word on whether José has an album on the way, too. Stay tuned.