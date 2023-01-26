José González shares ‘Visions’ EP with remixes by Dungen, Ela Minus, more

José González has just released the Visions EP, which features the title track, originally on his 2021 album Local Valley, along with remixes by Dungen, Ela Minus, and González himself.

All the remixes are pretty great. Ela Minus gives the gentle original a warmly pulsing electronic backing. “I love how Ela Minus made the song more forward-looking and dreamy with warm electronic layers and adding her beautiful voice on it," says José.

As for his own "Flanger" remix, he says, "It was fun reworking ‘Visions’ with new guitar chords, synth and string pads, percussion and then Flanger on everything. The vocals are with my little family: Hannele and Laura.”

The most surprising remix on the EP is by Dungen, who turn the song into a ping-ponging, chopped-up jungle banger. “As a longtime fan of Dungen I was super excited to hear what they’ve done,"José says. "I was pleasantly surprised to receive a jungle version! So authentic in its sound that I got thrown back to my teenage years when I used to hang out by my friends and listen to their vinyls.”

Listen to the Visions EP below.

In other news, José González will be on tour in Europe this month and in March, and he also has two London shows this summer celebrating the 20th anniversary of his fantastic debut album, Veneer. All dates are listed below.

jose gonzalez - visions ep loading...

Visions EP:

1. Visions (Flanger Version)

2. Visions (Dungen Remix)

3. Visions (Ela Minus Remix)

4. Visions

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ - 2023 TOUR DATES

SUN 29 JANUARY - VEGA Copenhagen, Denmark

MON 30 JANUARY - Uppsala Konsert & Kongress Uppsala, Sweden

TUE 31 JANUARY - Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden

MON 6 MARCH - Admiralspalast Berlin, Germany

TUE 7 MARCH - Konzerthaus Vienna, Austria

THU 9 MARCH - Volkshaus Zürich, Switzerland

WED 12 APRIL - Trui Teatre Palma De Mallorca, Spain

FRI 9 JUNE - Barbican Centre London, UK (Veneer 20th Anniversary)

SAT 10 JUNE - Barbican Centre London, UK (Veneer 20th Anniversary)