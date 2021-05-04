José González touring w/ Rufus Wainwright, playing 2 livestreams (BV presale for NYC show)

Rufus Wainwright and José González will be on the road together this fall on the "Unfollow the Rules in the Local Valley" Tour. (The name of the tour is a combo of the titles of Rufus' 2020 album and José's upcoming album.) The nine-date tour starts September 20 in Kansas City and wraps up in NYC on September 30 at The Rooftop at Pier 17, and in between hits Des Moines, Minneapolis, Chicago, Carmel (IN), Detroit, and Boston. José also has a European tour scheduled Head below for all tour dates.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 AM, but you can get tickets for the NYC show early with the BrooklynVegan presale that starts Thursday, May 6 at 10 AM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

José González' Local Valley will be out September 17 via Mute. Our exclusive red vinyl edition of the album is sold out but you can still win a copy, along with a $200 credit to the BrooklynVegan store, by entering here.

Meanwhile, Jose has a couple of connected livestream events on the horizon. On June 10 at 3 PM EDT is “Up Close & Personal,” an "intimate and personal evening with live music and conversation with José González," live from Gothenburg Botanical Garden. Then on September 12 it's a livestream of the first show on the Local Valley tour. Both shows will have features that "include the possibility for the viewer to seamlessly switch camera angles, show appreciation by digital applause, enter chat rooms and more." One ticket gets you access to both livestreams and those are on sale now.

José also has a new video for single "Visions," directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson, and you can watch that below.

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ X RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

U.S. TOUR 2021

JUNE

10 – “Up &Close” Livestream Performance*

SEPTEMBER

12 – Livestream Performance*

20 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

21 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

23 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop At UMN

24 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

25 – Carmel, IN - The Palladium at The Center For The Performing Arts

26 – Detroit, MI –Cathedral Theatre at The Masonic Temple

28 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

29 – Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre

30 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

OCTOBER

1 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

* Not a Rufus Wainwright show

# # #

JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ EUROPEAN TOUR 2021

JULY

30 – Madrid, Spain - Noches del Botanico

AUGUST

7 – Shambrook, UK - DJ Koze presents @ Tofte Manor

27 – Neustrelitz, Germany – Immergut Festival

SEPTEMBER

5 – Cabane des Becs de Bosson, Switzerland – PALP Festival

NOVEMBER

4 – Antwerp, Belgium – Da Roma

5 – Paris, France – Trianon

6 – Köln, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

8 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

9 – Berlin, Germany – Astra

DECEMBER

1 - Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome

2 – London, UK – Cadogan Hall

3 – Gateshead, UK – Sage Gateshead

4 – Liverpool, UK – Grand Central Hall

5 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

6 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall