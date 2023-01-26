Josephine Foster preps new album ‘Domestic Sphere’ with single “Pendulum”

Folk artist Josephine Foster has announced her new album, Domestic Sphere, will come out on April 7 via Fire Records (pre-order). The album features Josephine on solo electric guitar, using her voice to not only sing but to "embody other frequencies and sounds beyond the surface layer of the songs," according to a press release. Check out the album artwork and tracklist for Domestic Sphere below.

The album announcement comes alongside the release of single "Pendulum," a gentle folk lilt with eerie echoes under Josephine's vocal and guitar. Watch the music video, directed by Josephine herself, below.

Josephine Foster is set to play at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN, on March 30-April 2.

Josephine Foster, Domestic Sphere

Domestic Sphere Tracklisting

1. Entrance

2. Pendulum

3. Dawn Of Time

4. Burnt Offering

5. Entr’acte

6. Gentlemen & Ladies

7. Shrine Excerpt

8. Birthday Song For The Dead

9. Reminiscence

10. Haunted House

11. Sanctuary