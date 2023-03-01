Josephine Foster shares “Haunted House,” announces spring tour

Folk artist Josephine Foster has shared another single from her upcoming album Domestic Sphere, due April 7 via Fire Records. "Haunted House" sees Josephine lilting over fuzzy acoustic guitar and wind sounds, adding layers of wavering vocal harmony that work in tandem with the distant environmental noise. The song comes with a music video filmed by Victor Herrero and edited by Josephine herself. Check it out below.

Josephine Foster has a slew of US and UK festival appearances and tour dates in the coming months, including a show on May 16 at Blank Forms in Brooklyn. All dates below.

Josephine Foster -- 2023 Tour Dates

01 Apr: Big Ears Festival, Knoxville, TN, US

07 Apr: Constellation Room, Chicago, IL, US

18 Apr: Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA, US

21 Apr: Furstworld, Joshua Tree, CA, US

12 May: Dreamaway Lodge, Becket, MA, US

13 May: Belltower Records, North Adams, MA, US

14 May: Café Nine, New Haven, CT, US

16 May: Blank Forms, Brooklyn, NY, US

17-20 Aug: Green Man Festival, Brecon Beacons, UK

03 Sep: Supersonic Festival, Birmingham, UK