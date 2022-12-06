Josh Berwanger (The Anniversary) talks favorite albums of 2022

Josh Berwanger of emo/indie veterans The Anniversary and his new band Gemini Parks has shared with us his thoughts on his favorite albums of 2022. Josh's picks are diverse, including Shamir, OFF!, both ELUCID and billy woods of Armand Hammer, Spoon, and more. Read on for his list...

Josh Berwanger's Favorite Albums of 2022

E L U C I D - I Told Bessie

Treat yourself, turn off the lights and listen in headphones.

Sahara Hotnights - Love in Times of Low Expectations

One of my favorite bands returns with their first new album in 10 years. Great songwriting, playing, and melodies.

Danger Mouse & Black Thought - Cheat Codes

This record has rarely left my turntable since it arrived.

THICK - Happy Now

No holds barred! THICK brings the heat on this infectious rock n’ roller.

Backwood Sweetie & Furious Stylez - Sweetie Got Stylez

About a year ago Backwood Sweetie released Christina Shauntay’’, and it’s a record I listen to weekly. Sweetie Got Stylez does not disappoint. I’ve been starting my days cranking “MC’s & Rappers”…check it and see why. Christina is a lyrical force to be reckoned with. I can’t wait to see what she does in the future, while loving what she is doing in the present.

OFF! - Free LSD

Punk-Rock-Free-Jazz! My favorite release from OFF! so far. “Circuitry’s God”, “Invisible Empire” and “Kill to Be Heard” are just a few of my favorites.

Melody’s Echo Chamber - Emotional Eternal

I would be cool with a new record from Melody Prochet every month. That being said, this record gives me all the feelings.

billy woods - Aethiopes

woods is one of my favorite lyricists. Aethiopes an album I am not able to listen to and other things. I sit and listen to everything happening in each song.

Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

I really dig this latest Spoon release. It’s such a solid listen from front to back and each song is so uniquely produced making each listen feel like you’re hearing it for the first time.

Shamir - Heterosexuality

Another excellent release by Shamir. I’m always excited to see what sounds and lyrical journey the new music will take me on.

Honorable Mention (as this would be filed in the record store under “Oddball Records”: EXORCISM! Woman Thy Name is Satan. False Prophets Records put out this actual recording of an Exorcism. It is extremely creepy and worth seeking out.