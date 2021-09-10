Josh Freese (Vandals, Devo, Replacements, etc) releasing new solo LP (color vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order Josh Freese's new solo album on neon coral vinyl.

Josh Freese has been one of the best and most in-demand punk/alternative rock drummers for decades, having begun his career in the late '80s with The Vandals (with whom he remains today), and also going on to drum for Suicidal Tendencies, Paul Westerberg and The Replacements, Devo, New Radicals, A Perfect Circle, The Offspring, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Social Distortion, and so many others. On top of that, he's also a solo artist, and he'll release a new album, Just A Minute, Vol. 1, which features 20 one-minute songs that he wrote and recorded during the pandemic for a series on social media called 'Quickies.'

The first two singles are the rippin' pop punk of "Heavy Metal Car Collection" (which comes with a video starring Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins) and "The Dwarves and the Queens," a stomping, mid-tempo ode to The Dwarves and Queens of the Stone Age. Of the latter, Josh says:

I love the Dwarves and I love the Queens Of The Stone Age and have been a part of both their extended families for over 20 years. The bands were friends, had a big falling out years ago and it’s never been the same. I’ve always thought it was a shame and that they somehow should be friends again one day. I like 'em better together than apart....a couple of the last real rock n’ roll bands out there still doing it. This song comes from pure love for all those guys.

And of "Heavy Metal Car Collection," he says:

If Cardi B can sing about her ‘Wet A** P***y’ I should be able to sing about some heavy metal guy’s car collection. The original title was “Vince Neil’s Car Collection” but I’m already talking about him in one of the other tracks (Headlock Headlock Nicolas Cage.) Vince doesn’t need two songs about him. Maybe my next record will be a whole Vince Neil concept album? With the state we find ourselves living in right now I think it’s my responsibility to talk about issues like this and hopefully get a dialogue going between people and make the world a better place. I know you know what I’m talking about.

Josh also has upcoming tour dates with Devo (including Radio City, Riot Fest, and Cruel World), The Offspring, and Sting. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Side A

1. Aint Nuthin Funny Bout 2020

2. Where I Have To Go

3. The Dwarves and The Queens

4. Can’t Get Married, Can’t Get Buried

5. Baby’s First Beard

6. I Might Fix It

7. Headlock Headlock Nicolas Cage

8. The Ghost Of Hardy Fox

9. Disneyland Is Closed

10. Foaming Meats

Side B

1. Heavy Metal Car Collection

2. Wanda Is White

3. 2020 Blues

4. Get Help

5. Margot Robbie

6. I Took You To The Fair, Didn’t I Ruf

7. Your Body Is A Nightmare

8. Learning To Like It

9. Mom Buns

10. Lock Down

Josh Freese's Bands On Tour

Devo

9.19.21 Riot Fest - Chicago, IL

9.21.21 Radio City Music Hall- NY, NY

9.25.21 Performance Venue at Hollywood Park - LA, CA

9.26.21 Punk Rock Bowling Festival - Las Vegas, NV

5.14.22 Cruel World Festival - Pasadena, CA

5.15.22 Cruel World Festival - Pasadena, CA

Sting

9.30.21 - 10.01.21 Odeon of Herodes Atticus- Athens. Greece

10.29.21 - 11.13.21 Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV

11.20.21 & 11.21.21 Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts - Greensboro, NC

The Offspring

10.06.21 Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

10.07.21 The x96 Nightmare Before Halloween - Salt Lake City, UT

10.09.21 Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA