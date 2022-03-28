Joshua Ray Walker and Sarah Shook & the Disarmers announce tour

A great double billed tour for fans of alternative-leaning country music has just been announced: Joshua Ray Walker and Sarah Shook & the Disarmers. For Joshua, these are more dates in support of last year's highly (and deservedly) acclaimed See You Next Time, his third consecutive album in as many years. Sarah Shook, meanwhile, just released their new album Nightroamer last month. The tour hits the Midwest and Texas in June.

The tour doesn't come to the NYC-area, but both artists do have shows coming up here. Joshua has a run supporting Paul Cauthen (whose new album Country Coming Down comes out this Friday, 4/1), including NJ's Asbury Lanes on May 10. Sarah Shook's headlining tour hits Ridgewood, NY's TV Eye on May 18. All dates for both artists are listed below.

Joshua Ray Walker Sarah Shook loading...

Joshua Ray Walker -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/31 - Continental Club - Houston, TX

4/1 - Hogs for the Cause - New Orleans, LA

4/7 - C-Boy's - Austin, TX

4/14 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (w/ Wheeler Walker Jr.)

4/15 - Grand Ole Opry - Nashville, TN

4/19 - Trinidad Lounge - Trinidad, CO

4/20 - Moxi Theater - Greeley, CO

4/21 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

4/22 - LuLu's Downstairs - Manitou Springs, CO

4/23 - Rocky Mountain Oyster Festival - Montrose, CO

4/29 - Kenney Store - Kenney, TX

4/30 - Gruene Hall - New Braunfels, TX

5/3 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY

5/5 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

5/6 - Tellus360 - Lancaster, PA

5/7 - Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia, PA

5/10 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ

5/12 - Puckett's Farm Equipment - Charlotte, NC

5/13 - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA

5/14 - Albino Skunk Festival - Greer, SC

5/19 - Hoot's Pub - Amarillo, TX

5/20 - The Liberty - Roswell, NM

5/22 - Rebel Lounge.- Phoenix, AZ

5/24 - The Space - Las Vegas, NV

5/25 - The Alibi - Palm Springs, CA

5/26 - The Bourbon Room - Los Angeles, CA

5/27 - Temblor Brewing Co. - Bakersfield, CA

5/28 - Barrelhouse Brewing Co. - Paso Robles, CA

5/29 - Moe's Alley - Santa Cruz, CA

5/31 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA

6/2 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

6/3 - Drunky Two Shoes - Seattle, WA

6/4 - Silver Moon Brewing - Bend, OR

6/5 - Matador Lounge - Reno, NV

6/9 - Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally - Bastrop, TX

6/10 - Globe Theatre - Bertram, TX

6/15 - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TX (w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers)

6/16 - Antone's - Austin, TX (w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers)

6/17 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX (w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers)

6/18 - The Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX (w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers)

6/19 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK (w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers)

6/21 - Anderson Japanese Gardens - Rockford, IL (w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers)

6/22 - Raccoon Motel - Davenport, IA (w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers)

6/23 - Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN (w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers)

6/24 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI (w/ Sarah Shook & the Disarmers)

7/2 - Wild West Fest - Hays, KS

7/7 - Briggs Farm Blues Festival

7/15 - Music on Main Concert Series - Denison, TX

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers -- 2022 Tour Dates

28 Mar Polaris Hall Portland, OR

30 Mar Bottom Of the Hill San Francisco, CA

31 Mar The Guild Theatre Menlo Park, CA

01 Apr Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA

02 Apr The Wayfarer Costa Mesa, CA

04 Apr Zebulon Los Angeles, CA

05 Apr The Rhythm Room Phoenix, AZ

06 Apr Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ

07 Apr Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery Santa Fe, NM

08 Apr Lulu's Downstairs Manitou Springs, CO

09 Apr Hi-Dive Denver, CO

28 Apr Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC

04 May The Englewood Hershey, PA

06 May Club Cafe Pittsburgh, PA

07 May Metro Gallery Baltimore, MD

17 May The Camel Richmond, VA

18 May TV Eye Queens County, NY

19 May Askew Bistro & Entertainment Venue Providence, RI

20 May 3S Artspace Portsmouth, NH

21 May All Roads Music Festival 2022 Belfast, ME

22 May The Hangar on the Hudson Troy, NY

24 May Cafe Nine New Haven, CT

25 May Milkboy Philadelphia, PA

26 May DC9 Washington, DC

27 May The Southern Cafe and Music Hall Charlottesville, VA

10 Jun Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass 2022 Pagosa Springs, CO

15 Jun Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TX (w/ Joshua Ray Walker)

16 Jun Antone's - Austin, TX (w/ Joshua Ray Walker)

17 Jun The Heights Theater - Houston, TX (w/ Joshua Ray Walker)

18 Jun The Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX (w/ Joshua Ray Walker)

19 Jun Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK (w/ Joshua Ray Walker)

21 Jun Anderson Japanese Gardens - Rockford, IL (w/ Joshua Ray Walker)

22 Jun Raccoon Motel - Davenport, IA (w/ Joshua Ray Walker)

23 Jun Fine Line Music Cafe - Minneapolis, MN (w/ Joshua Ray Walker)

24 Jun Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI (w/ Joshua Ray Walker)

22 Jun Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA

01 Jul Roostertail Music Festival Madison, IN

02 Aug Mercury Lounge Tulsa, OK

17 Aug Fåfängan Stockholm, Sweden

18 Aug John Dee Oslo, Norway

19 Aug Tryckhallen Falkenberg, Sweden

20 Aug Biljardkompaniet Kristianstad, Sweden

21 Aug Ideal Bar, VEGA - Musikkens Hus Copenhagen, Denmark

23 Aug Omeara London, United Kingdom

24 Aug Night People Manchester, United Kingdom

25 Aug The Hug and Pint Glasgow, United Kingdom

26 Aug Cluny Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

28 Aug Stanford Hall Bottesford, United Kingdom

28 Aug The Long Road Festival 2022 Lutterworth, United Kingdom

31 Aug Badehaus Berlin Berlin, Germany

01 Sep NOCHTWACHE Hamburg, Germany

02 Sep Buchholz Saloon Altlandsberg, Germany

03 Sep Burgerweeshuis Deventer, Netherlands

04 Sep Der Aa-Theater Groningen, Netherlands

05 Sep Dbs Utrecht, Netherlands

07 Sep Kafe Antzokia Bilbao, Spain

08 Sep Rock & Blues Cafe Zaragoza, Spain

09 Sep Cultural factory in Aviles Avilés, Spain

10 Sep Café Berlín Madrid, Spain

11 Sep Sala Upload Barcelona, Spain