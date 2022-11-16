Joshua Ray Walker announces spring 2023 tour with Vandoliers

Modern country great Joshua Ray Walker is currently wrapping up a fall tour with Margo Cilker, and now he just announced a spring 2023 tour with support from country punks Vandoliers (who he's also got a one-off date with in Texas this month). That's a great double bill, and it hits Atlanta, Cambridge, Brooklyn, Chicago, and more. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn date is March 8 at Brooklyn Made, and tickets for that one go on saleFriday (11/18) at 10 AM with a venue presale starting Thursday (11/17) at 10 AM.

Joshua released his third album See You Next Time in 2021 and he's been busy on tour all throughout this year. We recently included him (and Margo Cilker) on our list of 15 current country singers every indie fan needs to know.

Vandoliers put out their great new self-titled record this past August.

Joshua Ray Walker -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

NOV 16, 2022 Rick's Cafe Starkville, MS*

NOV 17, 2022 Hey Joe's 2 Merigold, MS*

NOV 18, 2022 Proud Larry's Oxford, MS*

NOV 19, 2022 Duling Hall Jackson, MS*

NOV 26, 2022 Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall Fort Worth, TX^

DEC 8, 2022 Old Quarter Cafe Galveston, TX

DEC 9, 2022 McGonigel's Mucky Duck Houston, TX

DEC 10, 2022 Saxon Pub Austin, TX

DEC 11, 2022 The Redbird Listening Room New Braunfels, TX

DEC 15, 2022 White Water Tavern Little Rock, AR

DEC 16, 2022 Mercury Lounge Tulsa, OK

DEC 17, 2022 Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO

DEC 18, 2022 George's Majestic Lounge Fayetteville, AR

DEC 31, 2022 The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX

FEB 21, 2023 - FEB 27, 2023 Outlaw Country Cruise Miami, FL

MAR 1, 2023 The Grey Eagle Asheville, NC^

MAR 2, 2023 The Shed Maryville, TN^

MAR 3, 2023 Vinyl Atlanta, GA^

MAR 4, 2023 New Brookland Tavern West Columbia, SC^

MAR 5, 2023 Richmond Music Hall at Capital Ale House Richmond, VA^

MAR 7, 2023 Middle East Cambridge, MA^

MAR 8, 2023 Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY^

MAR 9, 2023 The Englewood Hummelstown, PA^

MAR 10, 2023 Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH^

MAR 11, 2023 The Magic Bag Ferndale, MI^

MAR 12, 2023 Schubas Tavern Chicago, IL^

MAR 24, 2023 Manship Theatre Baton Rouge, LA

MAR 25, 2023 Continental Club Houston, TX

JUN 3, 2023 Schellraiser McGill, NV

* - w/ Margo Cilker

^ - w/ Vandoliers