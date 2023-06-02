Joshua Ray Walker covers Cher, Beyoncé, Regina Spektor & more on new LP (stream the Lizzo cover)
Country singer Joshua Ray Walker has announced What Is It Even?, a tribute to some of his favorite female singers and songwriters, including Lizzo, Cher, Beyoncé, Regina Spektor, Whitney Houston, Sia, Dolly Parton, Q Lazarus, Sinead O'Connor, The Cranberries, and LeAnn Rimes. "I just wanted to make something that was fun," Joshua says. "I realized how influential female pop records and artists have been on me as a person, even more than in a creative sense."
The first single is a twangy yet faithful rendition of Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You." Joshua's very much got the vocal chops to do the song justice, and he throws in some of his trademark yodels as well. "I think ‘Cuz I Love You’ is about as close as you can get to a perfect pop record," he says. "She’s probably the number one person I’d like to collaborate with. She’s the whole package." Listen and watch the video below.
Joshua also has a bunch of upcoming tour dates, including a couple shows supporting Morgan Wade (who announced her new album last month). All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
“Cuz I Love You” (Lizzo)
“Linger” feat Kyle Gass of Tenacious D (The Cranberries)
“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (Whitney Houston)
“Believe” (Cher)
“Cheap Thrills” (Sia)
“Blue” (LeAnn Rimes)
“Goodbye Horses” (Q Lazarus)
“Nothing Compares 2 U” (Sinead O’Connor)
"Joshua" (Dolly Parton)
“Halo” (Beyonce)
“Samson” (Regina Spektor)
Joshua Ray Walker –- 2023 Tour Dates
June 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
June 3 - McGill, NV - Schellraiser
June 4 - Gardnerville, NV - BackCountry Festival
June 6 - Boise, ID - Olympic Theater
June 8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
June 9 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge
June 10 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
June 11 - Bend, OR - Silver Moon Brewing
June 13 - San Francisco, CA - Brick and Mortar
June 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
June 15 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
June 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
June 18 - Amarillo, TX - Golden Light
June 20 - Wichita, KS - Wave
June 21 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
June 22 - Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel
June 23 - Eau Claire, WI - Blue Ox Music Festival
June 24 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Arts Fest
June 25 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge
July 13 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall^
July 14 - - Birmingham, AL - Iron City^
August 3 - Crossville, TN - Byrds Creek Festival
August 4 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex
August 11 - Kristiansand, NO - Vaktbua
August 13 - Oslo, NO - Cosmopolite Scene
August 14 - Trondheim, NO - Trykkeriet
August 15 - Bergen, NO - Ole Bull
August 17 - Stavanger, NO - Tou Scene
August 18 - Bodø, Norway - Parkenfestivalen
August 20 - Stockholm, SWE - Rootsy Live Stockholm
August 22 - Gothenburg, SWE - Pustervik
August 23 - Malmö, SWE - Folk å Rock
August 24-26 - Copenhagen, DK - Tønder
August 27 - Lutterworth, UK - The Long Road
August 28 - Hamburg, DE - Nachtwache
August 30 - Nijmegen, NL - Merleyn
August 31 - Amsterdam, NL - Het Zonnehuis
September 2 - London, UK - Oslo Hackney
September 3 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny 2
September 4 - Glasgow, UK - The Hug and Pint
September 5 - Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute
September 6 - Brighton, UK - The Prince Albert
September 8 - Cologne, DE - Blue Shell
September 9 - Enschede, NL - Tuckerville
September 10 - Berlin, DE - PRIVATCLUB
September 22 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre**
September 30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues**
^Supporting Morgan Wade
**Supporting The Mavericks