Joshua Ray Walker covers Cher, Beyoncé, Regina Spektor & more on new LP (stream the Lizzo cover)

Country singer Joshua Ray Walker has announced What Is It Even?, a tribute to some of his favorite female singers and songwriters, including Lizzo, Cher, Beyoncé, Regina Spektor, Whitney Houston, Sia, Dolly Parton, Q Lazarus, Sinead O'Connor, The Cranberries, and LeAnn Rimes. "I just wanted to make something that was fun," Joshua says. "I realized how influential female pop records and artists have been on me as a person, even more than in a creative sense."

The first single is a twangy yet faithful rendition of Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You." Joshua's very much got the vocal chops to do the song justice, and he throws in some of his trademark yodels as well. "I think ‘Cuz I Love You’ is about as close as you can get to a perfect pop record," he says. "She’s probably the number one person I’d like to collaborate with. She’s the whole package." Listen and watch the video below.

Joshua also has a bunch of upcoming tour dates, including a couple shows supporting Morgan Wade (who announced her new album last month). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

“Cuz I Love You” (Lizzo)

“Linger” feat Kyle Gass of Tenacious D (The Cranberries)

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (Whitney Houston)

“Believe” (Cher)

“Cheap Thrills” (Sia)

“Blue” (LeAnn Rimes)

“Goodbye Horses” (Q Lazarus)

“Nothing Compares 2 U” (Sinead O’Connor)

"Joshua" (Dolly Parton)

“Halo” (Beyonce)

“Samson” (Regina Spektor)

Joshua Ray Walker –- 2023 Tour Dates

June 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

June 3 - McGill, NV - Schellraiser

June 4 - Gardnerville, NV - BackCountry Festival

June 6 - Boise, ID - Olympic Theater

June 8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

June 9 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge

June 10 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

June 11 - Bend, OR - Silver Moon Brewing

June 13 - San Francisco, CA - Brick and Mortar

June 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

June 15 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

June 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

June 18 - Amarillo, TX - Golden Light

June 20 - Wichita, KS - Wave

June 21 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

June 22 - Davenport, IA - The Raccoon Motel

June 23 - Eau Claire, WI - Blue Ox Music Festival

June 24 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Arts Fest

June 25 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge

July 13 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall^

July 14 - - Birmingham, AL - Iron City^

August 3 - Crossville, TN - Byrds Creek Festival

August 4 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex

August 11 - Kristiansand, NO - Vaktbua

August 13 - Oslo, NO - Cosmopolite Scene

August 14 - Trondheim, NO - Trykkeriet

August 15 - Bergen, NO - Ole Bull

August 17 - Stavanger, NO - Tou Scene

August 18 - Bodø, Norway - Parkenfestivalen

August 20 - Stockholm, SWE - Rootsy Live Stockholm

August 22 - Gothenburg, SWE - Pustervik

August 23 - Malmö, SWE - Folk å Rock

August 24-26 - Copenhagen, DK - Tønder

August 27 - Lutterworth, UK - The Long Road

August 28 - Hamburg, DE - Nachtwache

August 30 - Nijmegen, NL - Merleyn

August 31 - Amsterdam, NL - Het Zonnehuis

September 2 - London, UK - Oslo Hackney

September 3 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny 2

September 4 - Glasgow, UK - The Hug and Pint

September 5 - Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute

September 6 - Brighton, UK - The Prince Albert

September 8 - Cologne, DE - Blue Shell

September 9 - Enschede, NL - Tuckerville

September 10 - Berlin, DE - PRIVATCLUB

September 22 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre**

September 30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues**

^Supporting Morgan Wade

**Supporting The Mavericks