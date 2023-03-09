Joshua Ray Walker, Vandoliers, and Leeroy played Brooklyn Made (review)

Brooklyn got a dose of Texas country last night (3/8) when the amazing double-billed tour of Joshua Ray Walker and Vandoliers hit Brooklyn Made. And making things even more Texas was an enjoyable opening set from Brooklyn-via-Denton artist Leeroy, the new country project of Chris Pickering (formerly of Future Punx, Fergus & Geronimo, and Teenage Cool Kids).

Vandoliers talked on stage about how they and Joshua Ray Walker are old friends who have been playing together for years, and Joshua's post-Fallon hype probably helped fill the room but Vandoliers came prepared to play as co-headliners. It's easy to see why they call themselves "your favorite punk band’s favorite country band"; they turned the energy up to 11 right off the bat, and kept things on that level for their very punk--yet also authentically country--hour-long set. They played a bunch of highlights from 2022's great The Vandoliers, as well as a handful of older favorites, and they clearly put as much into their performance as they put into their songwriting. They were rowdy and full of showmanship, but also never missed a beat. They're also a very humble and hard-working band, and they talked about how they've played NYC to no one for years before getting a chance to fill a club the size of Brooklyn Made. And for as fun as they were, they also brought a serious side; they dedicated "Don't Tell Me What To Do" to the trans folk and drag performers that have been struggling in the wake of Tennessee's anti-drag bill, and spoke about anxiety, depression, and mental health before playing "Fallen Again."

Joshua Ray Walker didn't bring the rowdiness that Vandoliers did, but he didn't need to. He performed the entire set seated, backed by his very talented band (including his beastly pedal steel player Adam "Ditch" Kurtz), and he commanded the room with little more than the power of his voice and songwriting. He delivered fan faves from all three of his albums, as well as his countrified cover of Lionel Richie's "Hello," and his entire set was a thrill, whether he was playing an upbeat crowdpleaser like "Sexy After Dark" or a somber, introspective ballad like "Canyon." It's already clear from Joshua's albums why he's frequently hailed as one of the best newer songwriters in modern country, and live, it's undeniable.