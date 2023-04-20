Joy Oladokun announces tour with Becca Mancari & Jensen McRae

Just ahead of the release of her new album Proof Of Life, Joy Oladokun has announced the "Living Proof" tour, kicking off in the fall with support from Becca Mancari on the first leg of dates and Jensen McRae on the second. Joy's tour follows a spring run opening for The Teskey Brothers and summer shows opening for Noah Kahan (who's featured on Proof of Life single "We're All Gonna Die"). See all dates below.

Joy's headlining dates include an NYC show at October 2 at Irving Plaza with Jensen McRae. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, April 25 at 10 AM.

After going viral parodying Phoebe Bridgers in 2021, Jensen released her debut album, Are You Happy Now?, last year.

Becca's most recent album was 2020's The Greatest Part, which she followed in 2021 with an EP, Juniata, featuring acoustic versions of three of its songs.

Joy Oladokun -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 24—Brighton, UK—Brighton Dome Concert Hall* (SOLD OUT)

April 25—Bristol, UK—O2 Academy Bristol* (SOLD OUT)

April 26—London, UK—Eventim Apollo* (SOLD OUT)

April 27—London, UK—St. Pancras Old Church (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl†

May 26—Lewiston, NY—Artpark‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 27—Boston, MA—Boston Calling

May 30—Albany, NY—Palace Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 1—Montreal, QC—MTELUS‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 2—Montreal, QC—MTELUS‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 7—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 9—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 10—Philadelphia, PA—Mann Center for the Performing Arts‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 11—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 13—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 14—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 20—Asheville, NC—Rabbit Rabbit‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 22—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 23—Cincinnati, OH— Cincinnati, OH—ICON Music Festival Stage‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 11—Montreux, Switzerland—Montreux Jazz Festival

July 29—Burlington, VT—Waterfront Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 30—Burlington, VT—Waterfront Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 3-6—Chicago, IL—Lollapalooza

August 4—St. Paul, MN—Palace Theatre+

August 5—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival

August 8—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Financial Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 9—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 12-13—San Francisco, CA—Outside Lands Festival

August 15—Redmond, WA—Marymoor Park‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Vancouver, BC—UBC Thunderbird Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 18—Spokane, WA—Pavilion at Riverfront‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 10—Denver, CO—Summit Music Hall^

September 12—Kansas City, MO—The Truman^

September 13—St. Louis, MO—Delmar Hall^

September 15—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 19—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel^

September 20—Carrboro, NC—Cat’s Cradle^

September 22—Charlotte, NC—The Underground^

September 23—Charlottesville, VA—Jefferson Theater^

September 24—Washington, DC —The Howard^

September 26—Columbus, OH—Newport Music Hall#

September 27—Detroit, MI—El Club#

September 28—Toronto, ON—The Phoenix#

September 30—Bridgeport, CT—Sound On Sound Music Festival

October 1—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer#

October 2—New York, NY—Irving Plaza#

October 4—Boston, MA—Roadrunner#

October 5—Portland, ME—State Theatre#

*supporting The Teskey Brothers

†with special guests FANCY and Mon Rovîa

‡supporting Noah Kahan

+co-headline with The Teskey Brothers

^with special guest Becca Mancari

#with special guest Jensen McRae