Joyce Manor celebrating debut LP’s 10th anniversary with L.A. show ft Tigers Jaw, Turnover, more

Joyce Manor have announced that their first show since pandemic lockdown will be a 10th anniversary celebration of their self-titled debut that will happen at L.A.'s Palladium on August 21. Also on the bill are Tigers Jaw, Turnover and The Merry Christmas Band. "Earlier this year, we weren’t sure if we’d be able to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our first record with you all," say the band, "but now, with help from Turnover, Tigers Jaw, and The Merry Christmas Band, it’s ON and we are STOKED."

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

Joyce Manor are opening the The Format's rescheduled reunion shows in 2022 in NYC and Chicago. Turnover have two shows at soon-to-open NYC venue Brooklyn Made in October.

Joyce Manor's debut made our list of the Best Albums of the 2010s. You can stream it below.