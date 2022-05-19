Joyce Manor, Citizen, Prince Daddy & PHONY announce tour (BV presale for NYC)

Joyce Manor are gearing up to release their new album 40 oz. to Fresno on 6/10 via Epitaph, and they've just announced a tour supporting it for this summer. It's a stacked bill all around, with Citizen, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, and PHONY (aka Neil Berthier, who's been playing acoustic guitar and backing vocals in Joyce Manor's live band). All dates are listed below.

That bill hits NYC on August 12 at Brooklyn Steel, and tickets for that show go on BrooklynVegan presale today (5/19) at 10 AM. PASSWORD = BVBOWERY. If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the general public on-sale starts Friday (5/20) at 10 AM.

Before that tour, Joyce Manor open The Bouncing Souls' annual Stoked for the Summer show at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on July 16 alongside Hot Water Music and The Ergs!. They also just announced a headlining show at the huge Long Beach Arena on January 7 with PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, and Slaughterhouse (the LA punk band, not the rap supergroup). Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (5/20) at 7 AM Pacific.

Citizen are currently on tour opening for Turnstile, alongside Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult, and that tour hits NYC for a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel on Monday (5/23). (Turnstile also play a sold-out NYC show at Knockdown Center on Sunday with different openers.) Citizen and Ceremony also have some of their own shows together without Turnstile, including Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on 5/25 (sold out) and NJ's Asbury Lanes on 5/28 (tickets), and Citizen were also supposed to headline Irving Plaza on September 20 but that show has been cancelled. They recently released the new single "Bash Out," and you can watch the video for that and see all their tour dates below.

Prince Daddy & the Hyena recently released their excellent self-titled album, and the band made us a track-by-track breakdown of that. You can also read our review and pick up our exclusive blue/clear/white splatter vinyl variant of the LP. Stream it below. They're also currently on a headlining tour with Macseal, Insignificant Other, and California Cousins, which hits Asbury Park's House of Independents on Tuesday (5/24) and Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on Friday, May 27. All remaining dates for that tour are listed below too.

Joyce Manor's new album is up for pre-order on opaque pink vinyl and we've got other Joyce Manor records in stock too.

Joyce Manor -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

6/24 Sled Island Calgary, AB

7/16 Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ w/ Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music, Ergs

* - w/ Citizen, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, PHONY:

8/3 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

8/4 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

8/5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

8/6 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

8/7 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

8/8 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

8/9 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

8/10 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

8/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

8/13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

8/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

8/16 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

8/17 – Richmond, VA – The National

8/18 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

8/19 – Nashville, TN – Main Stage @ Eastside Bowl

8/20 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

8/21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

8/23 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

8/24 – Austin, TX – Far Out Lounge

8/25 – Dallas, TX – Studio @ The Factory

8/27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October tour with The Menzingers and Sincere Engineer:

3 Dublin Opium Rooms

4 Dublin Opium Rooms

6 Glasgow Barrowlands

7 Manchester Academy

8 London Roundhouse

10 Antwerp Kavka Zappa

11 Amsterdam Melkweg

12 Münster Sputnikhalle

13 Hamburg Markthalle

14 Berlin So36

15 Linz Sbam Fest

17 Solothurn Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

19 Cologne Gloria Theatre

20 Gloria Theatre

21 Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

22 Stuttgart Im Wizemann

23 Munich Backstage Werk

with PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, Slaughterhouse:

1/7/23 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Arena

Citizen -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/19 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre *

5/21 - Worcester, MA – Palladium *

5/22 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall #

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia *

5/25 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall #

5/26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

5/28 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes #

5/29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

6/24 - Manchester, UK - Outbreak Fest 2022

10/7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

10/8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

* - w/ Turnstile, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult

# - w/ Ceremony

^ - w/ Joyce Manor, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, PHONY

Prince Daddy & the Hyena -- 2022 Tour Dates

w/ Macseal, Insignificant Other, California Cousins:

Thu, MAY 19 Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC

Fri, MAY 20 The Broadberry Richmond, VA

Sat, MAY 21 Metro Gallery Baltimore, MD

Sun, MAY 22 Union Stage - DC Washington, DC

Tue, MAY 24 House Of Independents Asbury Park, NJ

Wed, MAY 25 Race Street Live Holyoke, MA

Thu, MAY 26 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

Fri, MAY 27 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

w/ Joyce Manor, Citizen, PHONY:

