Joyce Manor playing s/t in full in Central Park with Tigers Jaw, Turnover, Prince Daddy & the Hyena

Joyce Manor are gearing up to play their classic self-titled debut album in full at two sold-out LA shows with Tigers Jaw and Turnover this weekend (8/20 & 8/21), and now they've just announced that they'll also play the album with those same two awesome openers at NYC's SummerStage in Central Park on September 23. Making the bill even better, Prince Daddy & the Hyena are opening too. Tickets are on sale now.

Joyce Manor will also be back in NYC in March 2022 when they open The Format's reunion shows, which include three nights at NYC's Bowery Ballroom and three nights at Chicago's Lincoln Hall.

Joyce Manor also recently put out a remastered version of the debut and a video for "Constant Headache." Check that out below.

Related: 10 years ago, the new wave of post-hardcore made its mark

--

25 Best Punk & Emo Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.