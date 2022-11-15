Joyce Manor & PUP announce 2023 co-headlining tour

Joyce Manor recently announced that they'd kick off 2023 with a big Long Beach Arena show with PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, and Slaughterhouse on 1/7, and now Joyce Manor and PUP have revealed that they'll keep the fun going with co-headlining tour in March that hits Austin, Denver, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/18) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

"We’ve been big fans of Joyce Manor for a long time," said PUP's Stefan Babcock in a statement. "We listened to a lot of Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired when we were making our first record. It’s wild to think we’ve never played together before. Really excited to watch them rip every night."

Joyce Manor also play The Front Bottoms' Champagne Jam in Philly this December with Soul Glo, Kevin Devine, Titus Andronicus, Prince Daddy & the Hyena, and more, as well as the blink-182 and Green Day-headlined When We Were Young fest in 2023. PUP play Atlantic City's new blink-182 and Paramore-headlined Adjacent Festival in 2023.

Joyce Manor released their new LP 40 oz. to Fresno on Epitaph this year and PUP released THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND on Rise/Little Dipper, followed by a live EP. Click the album titles to read our interview/features on each album, and listen to our podcast with Joyce Manor's Barry Johnson below.

Pick up the PUP live EP on flexi disc and more PUP vinyl in our store. We've got Joyce Manor vinyl in stock too.

PUP / Joyce Manor -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

01/07 - Long Beach, CA @ Long Beach Arena w/ Jeff Rosenstock, Slaughterhouse

03/01 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

03/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

03/03 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

03/04 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

03/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/07 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

03/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/17 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/19 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

-