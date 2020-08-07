Joyce Manor, Rozwell Kid, Adult Mom & more on new blink-182 ‘Dude Ranch’ tribute LP

Joyce Manor (with Allie Hanlon of Peach Kelli Pop), Rozwell Kid, Spirit Night (ex-TWAIBP), Adult Mom, Retirement Party, Lisa Prank, Fat Tony, and more have released a tribute to the best blink-182 album, Dude Ranch (including the album's Japanese bonus track "Dog Lapping," a cover of "Man Overboard" from The Mark, Tom, and Travis Show, and a second ska version of "Voyeur"). It's out on Bandcamp, and the description reads:

It’s Never Over Til It’s Done is a tribute compilation in honor of blink-182’s seminal sophomore album “Dude Ranch” ‘s 23rd birthday. Through double entendres about masturbation, skits about inappropriate acts with pets, and pop culture references, blink ask themselves the ultimate question - “What does it mean to be a grown up?”. Beneath that adolescent humorous deflection lie serious concerns about heartbreak, vulnerability, loneliness, and the human condition, all with the same conviction of your favorite Silver Jews or Smog record.

Like the Colleen Green cover album before it, It’s Never Over Til It’s Done is a testament to the record’s versatility and space as a landmark release. The covers in this compilation range from pseudo- PC Music to invigorating pop-punk to sincere lo-fi love songs. Regardless of genre barriers or sonic distinctions, the lasting influence and sincere appreciation for the Hoppus/DeLonge duo(We still love you too Scott!!) is undeniable. “I think I’m different but this is where I belong” indeed.

All proceeds will go towards organizations helping Black trans communities including the Homeless Black Trans Women Fund, SNapCO, The Trans Justice Project, and related funds. Feel free to reach out with orgs/funds in need!