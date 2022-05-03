Joyce Manor share “Don’t Try” off upcoming LP (listen)

Joyce Manor have shared "Don't Try," the second single off their upcoming album 40 oz. to Fresno, following "Gotta Let It Go" (which we named one of the best punk songs of April). Like the previous single, "Don't Try" is a fat-trimmed anthem that clocks in at under two minutes and is about as classic Joyce Manor as it gets. Check it out below.

Joyce Manor are currently on tour with The Story So Far, Mom Jeans, and Microwave (read our review of the recent NYC show), and after that, they'll play The Bouncing Souls' Stoked for the Summer show at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on July 16 alongside Hot Water Music and The Ergs. All dates are listed below.

40 oz. to Fresno comes out June 10 via Epitaph and you can pre-order it on opaque pink vinyl.

Joyce Manor -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/03 – Dallas, TX – The Factory In Deep Ellum*

5/04 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center*

5/06 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theater*

5/07 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine*

5/08 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield*

5/10 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

5/11 - Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*

7/16 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage^

* - w/ The Story So Far, Mom Jeans, Microwave

^ - w/ The Bouncing Souls, Hot Water Music, The Ergs!