Joyce Manor, Soul Glo, Kevin Devine, Titus & more playing The Front Bottoms’ Champagne Jam
Following last year's edition in Providence, RI, The Front Bottoms have announced the details of their 2022 Champagne Jam, which goes down in Philly this year. The two-day fest happens December 16 and 17 across three stages at the Fillmore Campus: The Fillmore, Foundry, and Brooklyn Bowl, along with a DJ set from DJ Spicy Brown in the Fillmore's lobby. The lineup includes Joyce Manor, Soul Glo, Kevin Devine, Titus Andronicus, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Riverby, Shannen Moser, Emperor X, Tom May (The Menzingers), Another Michael, Hotline TNT, Sweet Pill and more, plus performances by The Front Bottoms both nights. Check out the full lineup below. Tickets are on presale now, with general sale starting Friday (9/30) at 11am.
Earlier this month, The Front Bottoms released the Theresa EP, the third installment of their "Grandma" EP series of fan favorites and rarities. The duo have been touring with The Joy Formidable and Mobley and will continue through next month. Prior to Champagne Jam, festival appearances include Austin City Limits and Phoenix's Zona Music Festival. All dates below.
Champagne Jam 2022
The Front Bottoms
Joyce Manor
Emperor X
Lunar Vacation
Slothrust
Another Michael
Sweet Pill
Flycatcher
DJ Spicy Brown
Titus Andronicus
Soul Glo
Prince Daddy & The Hyena
Kid Sistr
Hotline TNT
Riverby
Kevin Devine
Tom May
Shane Henderson
Shannen Moser
THE FRONT BOTTOMS -- 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
9/27 Salt Lake City, UT Union
9/28 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
9/30 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
10/1 Tacoma, WA Temple Theater
10/3 Reno, NV Cargo
10/4 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst
10/5 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery
10/7 Riverside, CA Riverside Music Hall
10/8 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park
10/9 Ventura, CA Majestic Theater
10/11 Tucson, AZ Rialto
10/12 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theater
10/15 Austin, TX Austin City Limits#
10/17 New Orleans, LA HOB NOLA
10/18 Birmingham, AL Iron City
10/19 Charlotte, NC Fillmore
10/20 Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head
12/3-4 Phoenix, AZ Zona Music Festival#
12/16 Philadelphia, PA Champagne Jam 2022#
12/17 Philadelphia, PA Champagne Jam 2022#
# Festival Date
* With The Joy Formidable and Mobley
Listen to our recent podcast episode with Joyce Manor:
