Joyce Manor, Soul Glo, Kevin Devine, Titus & more playing The Front Bottoms’ Champagne Jam

Following last year's edition in Providence, RI, The Front Bottoms have announced the details of their 2022 Champagne Jam, which goes down in Philly this year. The two-day fest happens December 16 and 17 across three stages at the Fillmore Campus: The Fillmore, Foundry, and Brooklyn Bowl, along with a DJ set from DJ Spicy Brown in the Fillmore's lobby. The lineup includes Joyce Manor, Soul Glo, Kevin Devine, Titus Andronicus, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Riverby, Shannen Moser, Emperor X, Tom May (The Menzingers), Another Michael, Hotline TNT, Sweet Pill and more, plus performances by The Front Bottoms both nights. Check out the full lineup below. Tickets are on presale now, with general sale starting Friday (9/30) at 11am.

Earlier this month, The Front Bottoms released the Theresa EP, the third installment of their "Grandma" EP series of fan favorites and rarities. The duo have been touring with The Joy Formidable and Mobley and will continue through next month. Prior to Champagne Jam, festival appearances include Austin City Limits and Phoenix's Zona Music Festival. All dates below.

THE FRONT BOTTOMS -- 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

9/27 Salt Lake City, UT Union

9/28 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

9/30 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

10/1 Tacoma, WA Temple Theater

10/3 Reno, NV Cargo

10/4 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst

10/5 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery

10/7 Riverside, CA Riverside Music Hall

10/8 San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park

10/9 Ventura, CA Majestic Theater

10/11 Tucson, AZ Rialto

10/12 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theater

10/15 Austin, TX Austin City Limits#

10/17 New Orleans, LA HOB NOLA

10/18 Birmingham, AL Iron City

10/19 Charlotte, NC Fillmore

10/20 Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head

12/3-4 Phoenix, AZ Zona Music Festival#

12/16 Philadelphia, PA Champagne Jam 2022#

12/17 Philadelphia, PA Champagne Jam 2022#

# Festival Date

* With The Joy Formidable and Mobley

