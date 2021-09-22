Joyce Manor’s NYC show postponed over weather, Tigers Jaw drop off bill

Joyce Manor performed their classic self-titled debut album in full at two Los Angeles shows in August, with Turnover and Tigers Jaw as support, and they were set to do the same thing in NYC on Thursday (9/23) at SummerStage in Central Park, with Prince Daddy & The Hyena as well as both previous openers. Because of the threat of inclement weather, however, the show is being postponed to next week, on Thursday, September 30, at the same venue. Turnover and Prince Daddy & The Hyena are still on the bill, but Tigers Jaw have dropped off. Tickets are still on sale, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

Joyce Manor's only other upcoming shows at the moment are their dates opening The Format's reunion shows in NYC and Chicago. Those were originally set for March and April of 2020, and are now scheduled for March of 2022. See updated dates, and pictures from Joyce Manor's recent Riot Fest set, where they covered My Chemical Romance's "Helena," below.

JOYCE MANOR: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sep 30 Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage New York, NY, United States @ 7:00pm #

Mar 18 Bowery Ballroom @ 7:00pm New York, NY, United States %

Mar 19 Bowery Ballroom @ 7:00pm New York, NY, United States %

Mar 20 Bowery Ballroom @ 7:00pm New York, NY, United States %

Mar 25 Lincoln Hall @ 8:00pm Chicago, IL, United States %

Mar 26 Lincoln Hall @ 8:00pm Chicago, IL, United States %

Mar 27 Lincoln Hall @ 8:00pm Chicago, IL, United States %

# - w/ Turnover and Prince Daddy & The Hyena

% - w/ The Format