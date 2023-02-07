Joyce Wrice shares “Bittersweet Goodbyes” video, playing NYC and LA

Joyce Wrice has shared a music video for "Bittersweet Goodbyes" off her 2022 EP, Motive. The video is steamy, driven by clubby choreography. It's co-directed by Ashley Bone and Juliann McCandless, with choreography by Brian Drake. Watch it below.

Joyce has also announced dates for NYC and LA shows in the coming weeks: she'll be in NYC on February 14 at Bowery Ballroom, and in LA on February 18 at El Rey Theatre. Tickets are available now.