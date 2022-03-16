Joyce Wrice teams with Kaytranada for new song, touring with Lucky Daye
Joyce Wrice released one of the best R&B songs of 2021 with "On One" (ft. Freddie Gibbs) off her album Overgrown, and now she has put out another new single, "Iced Tea," produced by Kaytranada, who also appeared on Overgrown. "It’s been exactly a year since the release of my debut album Overgrown and I couldn’t be more excited to share with the world another collaboration with KAYTRANADA!," Joyce says. "‘Iced Tea’ is a fun dance record where I’m stepping into my divine feminine with the hopes to empower women to be free and stand their ground." Listen below.
Joyce is also touring as an opener for Lucky Daye (whose VanJess collaboration also cracked our 2021 R&B songs list), and that tour wraps up at NYC's Terminal 5 on April 23. All dates are listed below.
Joyce Wrice -- 2022 Tour Dates
with Lucky Daye:
March 18 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
March 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
March 20 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
March 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
March 24 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
March 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
March 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
March 29 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
March 30 - Austin, TX @ Emos
March 31 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
April 1 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
April 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
April 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
April 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
April 8 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
April 9 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
April 10 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues
April 12 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
April 13 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
April 15 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
April 16 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
April 17- Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
April 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale
April 21 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
April 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts (TLA)
April 23 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Festival & Headline Tour Dates
May 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume Festival
May 7 - Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival
June 4 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
June 5 - London, UK @ Cross The Tracks Festival