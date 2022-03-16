Joyce Wrice teams with Kaytranada for new song, touring with Lucky Daye

Joyce Wrice released one of the best R&B songs of 2021 with "On One" (ft. Freddie Gibbs) off her album Overgrown, and now she has put out another new single, "Iced Tea," produced by Kaytranada, who also appeared on Overgrown. "It’s been exactly a year since the release of my debut album Overgrown and I couldn’t be more excited to share with the world another collaboration with KAYTRANADA!," Joyce says. "‘Iced Tea’ is a fun dance record where I’m stepping into my divine feminine with the hopes to empower women to be free and stand their ground." Listen below.

Joyce is also touring as an opener for Lucky Daye (whose VanJess collaboration also cracked our 2021 R&B songs list), and that tour wraps up at NYC's Terminal 5 on April 23. All dates are listed below.

Joyce Wrice -- 2022 Tour Dates

with Lucky Daye:

March 18 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

March 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

March 20 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

March 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

March 24 - San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

March 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

March 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

March 29 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

March 30 - Austin, TX @ Emos

March 31 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

April 1 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

April 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

April 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

April 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

April 8 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

April 9 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

April 10 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

April 12 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

April 13 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

April 15 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

April 16 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

April 17- Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

April 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale

April 21 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

April 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts (TLA)

April 23 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Festival & Headline Tour Dates

May 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume Festival

May 7 - Washington, DC @ Broccoli City Festival

June 4 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

June 5 - London, UK @ Cross The Tracks Festival