Joystick and Flying Raccoon Suit announce tour with The Pomps & TBOTW on select dates

Two great modern ska-punk bands (who share members), Joystick and Flying Raccoon Suit, are heading out on a co-headlining tour together of the Midwest and Northeast this May. Select dates also have support from The Pomps (members of Big D and the Kids Table, Westbound Train, and more) and heavy ska/post-hardcore band The Best of the Worst. Tickets on sale Friday (3/10).

Asbury Park gets a stop on May 24 at Bond Street Basement with both The Pomps and TBOTW, and Brooklyn gets a stop on May 26 at Kingsland with The Pomps. All dates on the tour poster below.

Joystick and Flying Raccoon Suit are also both playing SPI Fest in Austin this weekend, and Joystick and The Pomps are both on select dates of the Bad Time Records tour that's being filmed for the concert film/documentary This Is New Tone.