JPEGMAFIA announces new album, shares “TRUST!,” tickets for world tour on sale
JPEGMAFIA has released a new single, "TRUST!," and launched pre-orders for his fourth album (title and release date TBA). The song is a fine example of Peggy's melodic, psychedelic version of rap, and it comes with a video that you can check out below.
As mentioned, JPEGMAFIA is also gearing up for a tour, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on October 27. Tickets for that show are on sale now.
Those in LA can catch Peggy on 12/4 at The Belasco (tickets). All dates are listed below.
JPEGMAFIA -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
10/8/21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
10/9/21 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
10/10/21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
10/14/21 - Dallas, TX - Trees
10/15/21 - Austin, TX - Emo's
10/16/21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/19/21 - Miami, FL - The Ground at Club Space
10/20/21 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
10/22/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell Stage)
10/23/21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
10/26/21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
10/27/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
10/29/21 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival
10/31/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
11/2/21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
11/3/21 - Boston, MA - Royale
11/6/21 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
11/7/21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/9/21 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
11/12/21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
11/14/21 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
11/18/21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
11/19/21 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
11/20/21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
11/24/21 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
12/4/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
3/12/22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
3/13/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
3/14/22 - Berlin, Germany - Säälchen
3/16/22 - Cologne, Germany - Club Banhof Ehrenfeld
3/17/22 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
3/19/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Main Room)
3/20/22 - Paris, France - Le Cabaret Sauvage
3/23/22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham
3/24/22 - Brighton, UK - Concorde2
3/27/22 - Bristol, England - SWX
3/28/22 - London, England - 02 Forum Kentish Town
3/30/22 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands
3/31/22 - Manchester, England - 02 Ritz
4/2/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin
4/3/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin