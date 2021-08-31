JPEGMAFIA announces new album, shares “TRUST!,” tickets for world tour on sale

JPEGMAFIA has released a new single, "TRUST!," and launched pre-orders for his fourth album (title and release date TBA). The song is a fine example of Peggy's melodic, psychedelic version of rap, and it comes with a video that you can check out below.

As mentioned, JPEGMAFIA is also gearing up for a tour, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on October 27. Tickets for that show are on sale now.

Those in LA can catch Peggy on 12/4 at The Belasco (tickets). All dates are listed below.

JPEGMAFIA -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

10/8/21 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

10/9/21 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

10/10/21 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

10/14/21 - Dallas, TX - Trees

10/15/21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

10/16/21 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/19/21 - Miami, FL - The Ground at Club Space

10/20/21 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

10/22/21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell Stage)

10/23/21 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

10/26/21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

10/27/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/29/21 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Festival

10/31/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11/2/21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

11/3/21 - Boston, MA - Royale

11/6/21 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

11/7/21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/9/21 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

11/12/21 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

11/14/21 - Denver, CO - Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

11/18/21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

11/19/21 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

11/20/21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

11/24/21 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

12/4/21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

3/12/22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

3/13/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

3/14/22 - Berlin, Germany - Säälchen

3/16/22 - Cologne, Germany - Club Banhof Ehrenfeld

3/17/22 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

3/19/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Main Room)

3/20/22 - Paris, France - Le Cabaret Sauvage

3/23/22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

3/24/22 - Brighton, UK - Concorde2

3/27/22 - Bristol, England - SWX

3/28/22 - London, England - 02 Forum Kentish Town

3/30/22 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowlands

3/31/22 - Manchester, England - 02 Ritz

4/2/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin

4/3/22 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy Dublin