JPEGMAFIA announces new EP, shares “FIX URSELF!”

JPEGMAFIA spent last year rolling out singles that he eventually compiled as EP, and now he's set to follow that with EP2! on February 12 via EQT/Republic. The new EP will feature his 2020 single "LAST DANCE!" (which didn't make it into the first EP), as well as the just-released "FIX URSELF!" The new song finds him in mournful, melodic auto-tune mode, and you can hear it for yourself below.

Tracklist

1. LAST DANCE!

2. INTRO!

3. FIX URSELF!

4. KELTEC!

5. THIS ONES FOR US!

6. PANIC ROOM!

7. FEED HER!

--

10 Best Rap Albums of 2020

See the full top 50 here.