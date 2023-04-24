JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown announce US summer tour

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown released their fantastic collaborative album Scaring The Hoes last month, and now they've announced a joint tour supporting it. The US dates begin in July and run through August, including stops in Nashville, Cleveland, New Haven, Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Atlanta, Orlando, New Orleans, Austin, Dallas, and more. See all dates below.

There are two NYC shows: The Rooftop at Pier 17 on August 9, and Terminal 5 on August 11. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 25 at 10 AM local.

JPEGMAFIA & DANNY BROWN: 2023 TOUR

7.25.23 Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN

7.26.23 Paristown Hall Louisville, KY

7.28.23 Old National Indianapolis, IN

7.29.23 Agora Ballroom Cleveland, OH

7.30.23 Roxian Theatre Pittsburgh, PA

8.01.23 Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY

8.03.23 State Theatre Portland, ME

8.06.23 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT

8.08.23 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA

8.09.23 Pier 17 New York, NY

8.11.23 Terminal 5 New York, NY

8.12.23 Roadrunner Boston, MA

8.13.23 Ram Head Live! Baltimore, MD

8.15.23 The National Richmond, VA

8.17.23 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

8.19.23 Revolution Ft. Lauderdale, FL

8.20.23 The Vanguard Orlando, FL

8.22.23 Joy Theater New Orleans, LA

8.24.23 Warehouse Live Houston, TX

8.25.23 Stubb's Waller Creek Austin, TX

8.26.23 Factory Deep Ellum Dallas, TX