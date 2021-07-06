JPEGMAFIA plays a free virtual concert tonight

Virtual concert series There Is Light returns to Twitch tonight (7/6) at 8 PM ET with a set from JPEGMAFIA. He performs live from The Lodge Room in Los Angeles, with an opening set from 99 Neighbors. A Q&A moderated by host Hannah Rad will follow JPEGMAFIA's performance, and you can ask him questions right in the Twitch chat.

Still to come on There is Light are sets from Bartees Strange, The Vaccines, and more, streaming live from venues in NYC, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and London. Stay tuned for more updates and additions to the series, and find more information at thereislight.live.

Meanwhile, JPEGMAFIA has a couple festival dates coming up, at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.