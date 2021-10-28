JPEGMAFIA tore up Brooklyn Steel with ZelooperZ (pics)

The very unique rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA just released his new album LP! this past Friday, and he's on tour now with ZelooperZ in support of it. The tour hit NYC's Brooklyn Steel last night (10/27). The crowd was into it from the start of ZelooperZ's set, and the energy only rose when JPEGMAFIA took the stage. From the minute he came on stage, he put on a crazy show; he was running, stomping, and strutting around the stage and had the crowd going nuts. He spent a ton of time at the edge of the stage right in the crowd's faces, and a bunch of people brought things for him to sign during the show like records, shirts, and even one large framed portrait. He also had boxes of JPEGMAFIA masks given out to people when they came inside.

