JPEGMAFIA touring around Outside Lands

JPEGMAFIA has had a chill summer, only playing Lollapalooza, but his fall is heating up. Surrounding his appearance at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival, he'll be on a North American tour including shows in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, DC, NYC, Baltimore, Pontiac, Toronto, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at Brooklyn Steel on October 27 and the L.A. show is at The Belasco on December 4. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Monday, August 31 at 10 AM local, with various presales beforehand.

JPEGMAFIA's most recent release is EP2! from February, and he's featured on tracks by HEALTH and Brockhampton this year, too.

JPEGMAFIA - 2021 TOUR DATES

Aug 29 London, UK Maiden Voyage Festival

Sep 3 OUTDOOR Laois, Ireland Electric Picnic

Oct 14 Dallas, TX, US Trees

Oct 16 Houston, TX, US The Studio at Warehouse Live

Oct 22 Atlanta, GA, US Hell, The Masquerade

Oct 26 Washington, DC, US 9:30 Club

Oct 27 Brooklyn, NY, US Brooklyn Steel

Oct 29 San Francisco, CA, US Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

Nov 2 Baltimore, MD, US Baltimore Soundstage

Nov 6 Pontiac, MI, US The Crofoot Ballroom

Nov 7 Toronto, ON, Canada Phoenix Concert Theatre

Nov 12 Minneapolis, MN, US First Avenue

Nov 18 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom

Nov 20 Seattle, WA, US Neptune Theatre

Dec 4 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Belasco

Check out photos from JPEGMAFIA's Lollapalooza 2021 set: