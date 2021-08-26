JPEGMAFIA touring around Outside Lands
JPEGMAFIA has had a chill summer, only playing Lollapalooza, but his fall is heating up. Surrounding his appearance at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival, he'll be on a North American tour including shows in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, DC, NYC, Baltimore, Pontiac, Toronto, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens at Brooklyn Steel on October 27 and the L.A. show is at The Belasco on December 4. Tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Monday, August 31 at 10 AM local, with various presales beforehand.
JPEGMAFIA's most recent release is EP2! from February, and he's featured on tracks by HEALTH and Brockhampton this year, too.
JPEGMAFIA - 2021 TOUR DATES
Aug 29 London, UK Maiden Voyage Festival
Sep 3 OUTDOOR Laois, Ireland Electric Picnic
Oct 14 Dallas, TX, US Trees
Oct 16 Houston, TX, US The Studio at Warehouse Live
Oct 22 Atlanta, GA, US Hell, The Masquerade
Oct 26 Washington, DC, US 9:30 Club
Oct 27 Brooklyn, NY, US Brooklyn Steel
Oct 29 San Francisco, CA, US Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
Nov 2 Baltimore, MD, US Baltimore Soundstage
Nov 6 Pontiac, MI, US The Crofoot Ballroom
Nov 7 Toronto, ON, Canada Phoenix Concert Theatre
Nov 12 Minneapolis, MN, US First Avenue
Nov 18 Vancouver, BC, Canada Commodore Ballroom
Nov 20 Seattle, WA, US Neptune Theatre
Dec 4 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US The Belasco
Check out photos from JPEGMAFIA's Lollapalooza 2021 set: