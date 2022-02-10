Juana Molina announces spring solo tour

Argentine experimentalist Juana Molina has announced a spring solo tour happening in late April and early May, including stops in Philadelphia, DC, NYC, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. Dates are listed below.

Juana, who was supposed to tour in spring 2020 in support of 2019's Forfun EP, says these shows will be more improvisational than previous tours:

during the lockdown i dove in some sort of contemplative state. time passed and there i was sitting outside by a fire pit in the garden, just thinking and looking at the sky. everything was so quiet and pristine. and so was i. it took me a long time to be able to play or do other things. one day someone asked me if i wanted to play a live show via streaming and there was the reason to go back. it was like in the old times, when i was playing for hours improvising over and over on the same song. and then a question that have asked myself for years: why is that i never do this live? why being so structured and not get lost on stage like i do when i'm on my own at home. finally i decided to not die without doing it. and i did. and it was the best i could have done.

Juana says "i’ll start with songs as you know them and then hope i'll be able to drag you in a tunnel of music."

The NYC show happens at Le Poisson Rouge on April 21. Tickets are on sale now.

Juana is also part of the Congotronics International supergroup, along with Deerhoof Konono No 1 and more, who just announced their debut album.

JUANA MOLINA - 2022 TOUR DATES

TUE 19 APRIL World Cafe Live – Downstairs Philadelphia, PA, US

WED 20 APRIL Union Stage Washington, DC, US

THU 21 APRIL Le Poisson Rouge New York (NYC), NY, US

FRI 22 APRIL Bombyx Northampton, MA, US

SAT 23 APRIL Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA, US

SUN 24 APRIL Petit Campus Montreal Montreal, QC, Canada

TUE 26 APRIL Longboat Hall at the Great Hall Toronto, ON, Canada

WED 27 APRIL The Magic Bag Ferndale, MI, US

THU 28 APRIL Old Town School of Folk Music Chicago, IL, US

FRI 29 APRIL Stoughton Opera House Stoughton, WI, US

SAT 30 APRIL Turf Club St. Paul, MN, US

TUE 3 MAY Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA, US

WED 4 MAY Mississippi Studios Portland, OR, US

FRI 6 MAY The IndependentS an Francisco, CA, US

SAT 7 MAY Troubadour West Hollywood, CA, US