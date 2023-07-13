Juanes’ SummerStage show halted due to “excessive crowds”

Colombian musician and former Ekhymosis member Juanes was scheduled to headline a free SummerStage show at Central Park on Wednesday night (7/12), presented in association with the LAMC (Latin Alternative Music Conference), but the show was cancelled partway through his second song because of "excessive crowds." In a statement, Heather Lubov, Executive Director at City Parks Foundation SummerStage, said, "For the first time in 30 years SummerStage was required to stop a concert in progress for a non-weather related issue. SummerStage, LAMC and Juanes all agreed that the safety of fans and concert goers was of paramount concern and at the request of the NYPD, made the decision to cancel the show."

A statement from SummerStage says that the show "drew a capacity crowd of 5000 attendees inside the venue with an estimated overflow of 12K additional fans outside the gates," continuing, "During the performance of his second song, with continued crowds at the gates and out of an abundance of caution, the show was halted and fans were asked to leave the venue."

Juanes posted an Instagram story with text that, translated, reads, "Sad that we couldn't finish the show in New York but your safety will always come first. Hoping to see you again soon."

Billboard reports that Juanes addressed the situation from the stage as well, saying, "Inside and outside [the venue] we have to be calm, guys. If we are not calm, they are going to stop the concert. Many people were left outside without being able to enter. We want to continue with the show. It’s possible, right?" Watch video below.