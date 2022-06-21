Judas Priest announce “50 Heavy Metal Years” tour with Queensrÿche (Nassau Coliseum included)
Judas Priest are continuing to celebrate their 50th anniversary on tour and have just announced new North American dates. "Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!" exclaims frontman Rob Halford.
Dates on the "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour begin on October 13 in Wallingford, CT and wrap up on November 29 in Houston, TX with stops in Boston, Long Island, Kalamazoo, Cincinnati, Sioux City, Tucson, Baton Rouge, Oklahoma City, Dallas and more. Queensrÿche open all dates -- check out the North American tour schedule below.
The Long Island show is at Nassau Coliseum on October 18. That's produced by Mammoth Northeast, and you can get tickets early with the presale that starts Thursday, June 23 at 10 AM. Check back on Thursday morning for the presale password. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 24 at 10 AM local time.
It's a big year for Judas Priest as Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis are being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Pick up classic Judas Priest albums on vinyl, as well as merch, in the BV shop.
Judas Priest - 2022 Tour Dates
October 13 in Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale
October 15 in Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
October 16 in Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway
October 18 in Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans Coliseum
October 19 in Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
October 21 in Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center
October 22 in Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre
October 24 in Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
October 25 in Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre
October 27 in Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater
October 29 in Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline
October 30 in Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center
November 1 in Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
November 2 in Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
November 7 in Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center
November 8 in Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena
November 10 in Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
November 12 in Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena
November 13 in St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
November 15 in Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
November 17 in Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
November 18 in Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center
November 20 in Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
November 22 & 23 in San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
November 25 in Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
November 26 in Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street
November 28 in Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena
November 29 in Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall