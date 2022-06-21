Judas Priest announce “50 Heavy Metal Years” tour with Queensrÿche (Nassau Coliseum included)

Judas Priest are continuing to celebrate their 50th anniversary on tour and have just announced new North American dates. "Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!" exclaims frontman Rob Halford.

Dates on the "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour begin on October 13 in Wallingford, CT and wrap up on November 29 in Houston, TX with stops in Boston, Long Island, Kalamazoo, Cincinnati, Sioux City, Tucson, Baton Rouge, Oklahoma City, Dallas and more. Queensrÿche open all dates -- check out the North American tour schedule below.

The Long Island show is at Nassau Coliseum on October 18. That's produced by Mammoth Northeast, and you can get tickets early with the presale that starts Thursday, June 23 at 10 AM. Check back on Thursday morning for the presale password. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 24 at 10 AM local time.

It's a big year for Judas Priest as Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis are being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Judas Priest - 2022 Tour Dates

October 13 in Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale

October 15 in Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

October 16 in Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

October 18 in Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans Coliseum

October 19 in Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

October 21 in Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center

October 22 in Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

October 24 in Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 25 in Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

October 27 in Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater

October 29 in Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline

October 30 in Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center

November 1 in Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

November 2 in Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

November 7 in Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center

November 8 in Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena

November 10 in Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

November 12 in Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena

November 13 in St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

November 15 in Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

November 17 in Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

November 18 in Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center

November 20 in Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

November 22 & 23 in San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

November 25 in Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

November 26 in Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street

November 28 in Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena

November 29 in Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall