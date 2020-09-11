Judas Priest headlining/curating 2021 Warlando Fest

Judas Priest are both headlining and curating the 2021 Warlando Festival which is scheduled to take place September 11, 2021 at the Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, FL. That's exactly one year from today; hopefully the pandemic will be under control by then, and we'll all be enjoying live concerts again. The rest of the lineup includes Sabaton, Lacuna Coil, Soulfly, Mushroomhead, and Uncured.

The Warlando Festival will be part of Judas Priest's 50th anniversary tour -- which was meant to happen this year -- and they say it will be their "biggest 50th Heavy Metal Anniversary performance in the United States." Tickets are on sale. The poster is below.

Judas Priest's 50th anniversary tour was also supposed to hit the NYC-area this month with shows at Nassau Coliseum and Prudential Center. Those dates have not been rescheduled but some of the tour has. Those dates are below.

Not all of Judas Priest's 50th anniversary celebrations are shifting to next year. The band have a massive coffee table book, Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years, that will be out in time for Christmas:

This huge, 648 page coffee table book chronicles the history of the world’s foremost heavy metal band using hundreds of unseen, unpublished photographs from Rock’s greatest photographers including Ross Halfin, Neil Zlozower, Mark Weiss, Fin Costello, Oliver Halfin and many more. With a linking text by renowned journalist Mark Blake the book explores the bands exciting history on stage and off in a unique photo documentary designed to excite fans and devotees of true heavy metal the world over. Current band members have all contributed to the book with written pieces detailing their love and passion for the band, making this an extraordinary artefact for their legions of followers. The book features an exclusive cover by Mark Wilkinson who has worked with the band for many years now.

Check out photos of Judas Priest's 2018 show at Nasaau Coliseum in the gallery below:

JUDAS PRIEST - 2021 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Sat, SEP 11, 2021 - Warlando Festival - Orlando, FL

Mon, SEP 13, 2021 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

Fri, SEP 17, 2021 - Covelli Center - Youngstown, OH

Wed, SEP 22, 2021 - Miller High Life Theater - Milwaukee, WI

Sat, SEP 25, 2021 - Saint Louis Music Park - St. Louis, MO

Wed, SEP 29, 2021 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

Wed, OCT 6, 2021 - Microsoft Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Fri, OCT 8, 2021 - Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood - Las Vegas, NV

Sat, OCT 9, 2021 - Arizona Federal Theater - Phoenix, AZ

Tue, OCT 12, 2021 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

Wed, OCT 13, 2021 - HEB Center - Austin, TX

Fri, OCT 15, 2021 - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

Sat, OCT 16, 2021 - The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OK

Thu, OCT 28, 2021 - MGM Casino - Oxon Hill, MD

Sat, OCT 30, 2021 - Foxwoods Casino Arena - Mashantucket, CT