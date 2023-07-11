Judas Priest replacing Ozzy Osbourne at Power Trip festival.

After Ozzy Osbourne pulled out of Goldenvoice's new hard rock and heavy metal festival, Power Trip, he said he'd be replaced by "personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed," to be "announced shortly." There's still been no official word from the festival, but Billboard reports that Judas Priest will be taking Ozzy's place, performing on Saturday, October 7 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, aka the Coachella grounds. UPDATE: The festival has now confirmed the change, and you can see the updated poster below.

This is the first show Judas Priest, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, are announcing for 2023; they do have Europe and UK dates lined up for 2024 as well. See those below.

AC/DC also play Power Trip on Saturday, and the lineup also features Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden on Friday (10/6), and Metallica and Tool on Sunday (10/8).

Ozzy cited health issues in pulling out of the fest, writing, "Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

JUDAS PRIEST: 2024 TOUR

Mon, MAR 11, 2024 OVO Hydro Glasgow, United Kingdom

Wed, MAR 13, 2024 First Direct Arena Leeds, United Kingdom

Fri, MAR 15, 2024 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

Sun, MAR 17, 2024 Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, United Kingdom

Tue, MAR 19, 2024 Resorts World Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom

Thu, MAR 21, 2024 OVO Arena Wembley London, United Kingdom

Sun, MAR 24, 2024 Festhalle Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

Mon, MAR 25, 2024 Olympiastadion München München, Germany

Wed, MAR 27, 2024 Westfalenhalle Dortmund, Germany

Fri, MAR 29, 2024 O2 arena Praha 9, Czechia

Sat, MAR 30, 2024 Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland

Mon, APR 1, 2024 Wiener Stadthalle Halle D Wien, Austria

Wed, APR 3, 2024 St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland

Fri, APR 5, 2024 Halle Tony Garnier Lyon, France

Sat, APR 6, 2024 Mediolanum Forum Assago, Italy

Mon, APR 8, 2024 Zénith de Paris Paris, France