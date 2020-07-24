Judas Priest Rob Halford action figure coming (new Ghost too)

Following the recent news that Super7 was releasing a kickass new Mercyful Fate-era King Diamond figure, we've gotten word that Super7 also has a ReAction Rob Halford 3 3/4" action figure on the way. "The famous singer comes complete with his classic stage outfit, microphone, and whip." Though not officially announced yet, it's already up for pre-order, and you can see a picture of it below.

Earlier today Super7 announced a (virtual) San Diego Comic Con new Ghost figure as well -- Papa Emeritus Nihil, complete with sunglasses and saxophone. Pics of that are also below:

Ghost action figure

Ghost action figure

Judas Priest Action Figure

and in case you missed it...

King Diamond Super7 Figure

