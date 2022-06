Tickets for the Judas Priest show at Nassau Coliseum on October 18 with Queensrÿche are on presale today (6/23) from 10 AM - 10 PM. Use the password METALYEARS.

If you miss out on the presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 24 at 10 AM. The show is part of Judas Priest's "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour, and all dates are HERE.