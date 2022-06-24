Judas Priest’s ’50 Years’ shows on sale: WIN Nassau Coliseum tix, get the Rob Halford Funko!

Judas Priest's "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour with Queensrÿche begins in October, and tickets to all dates are on sale now, including the Long Island show at Nassau Coliseum on October 18. We're also giving away a pair of tickets to that show! Enter for a chance to win below, and buy your tickets here.

Not only is Rob Halford being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year (along with Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis), he's also being made into a Funko Pop. The 4.24" vinyl figure is all decked out in its "Hell Bent for Leather" best, with a mic and a whip. Pre-order yours along with Judas Priest vinyl, books, and t-shirts.

Judas Priest at Nassau Coliseum



JUDAS PRIEST: 2022 TOUR

October 13 in Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale

October 15 in Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

October 16 in Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

October 18 in Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans Coliseum

October 19 in Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

October 21 in Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center

October 22 in Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

October 24 in Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 25 in Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

October 27 in Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater

October 29 in Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline

October 30 in Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center

November 1 in Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

November 2 in Rapid City, SD @ The Monument

November 7 in Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center

November 8 in Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena

November 10 in Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

November 12 in Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena

November 13 in St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

November 15 in Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

November 17 in Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

November 18 in Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center

November 20 in Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

November 22 & 23 in San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena

November 25 in Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

November 26 in Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street

November 28 in Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena

November 29 in Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall