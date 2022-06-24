Judas Priest’s ’50 Years’ shows on sale: WIN Nassau Coliseum tix, get the Rob Halford Funko!
Judas Priest's "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour with Queensrÿche begins in October, and tickets to all dates are on sale now, including the Long Island show at Nassau Coliseum on October 18. We're also giving away a pair of tickets to that show! Enter for a chance to win below, and buy your tickets here.
Not only is Rob Halford being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year (along with Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis), he's also being made into a Funko Pop. The 4.24" vinyl figure is all decked out in its "Hell Bent for Leather" best, with a mic and a whip. Pre-order yours along with Judas Priest vinyl, books, and t-shirts.
Judas Priest at Nassau Coliseum
A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!
JUDAS PRIEST: 2022 TOUR
October 13 in Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale
October 15 in Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
October 16 in Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway
October 18 in Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans Coliseum
October 19 in Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
October 21 in Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center
October 22 in Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre
October 24 in Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
October 25 in Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre
October 27 in Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater
October 29 in Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline
October 30 in Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center
November 1 in Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
November 2 in Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
November 7 in Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center
November 8 in Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena
November 10 in Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
November 12 in Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena
November 13 in St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
November 15 in Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
November 17 in Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
November 18 in Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center
November 20 in Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
November 22 & 23 in San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
November 25 in Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
November 26 in Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street
November 28 in Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena
November 29 in Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall