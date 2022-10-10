Judas Priest’s 50 Heavy Metal Years tour begins this week; win Nassau Coliseum tix!

Judas Priest embark on their "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour with Queensrÿche this Thursday (10/13), and they'll hit the NYC area for a show at Uniondale's Nassau Coliseum on October 18. Tickets are still available, and we're giving away a pair! Enter for a chance to win, and see all of Judas Priest's upcoming dates, below.

Judas Priest at Nassau Coliseum Giveaway



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

Shop for Judas Priest vinyl, merch, toys, and more in the BV store.

JUDAS PRIEST: 2022-2023 TOUR

Thu, OCT 13 Toyota Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT

Sat, OCT 15 MVP Arena Albany, NY

Sun, OCT 16 MGM Music Hall at Fenway Boston, MA

Tue, OCT 18 Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Uniondale, NY

Wed, OCT 19 Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza Wilkes Barre, PA

Fri, OCT 21 Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI

Sat, OCT 22 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI

Mon, OCT 24 The Andrew J Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH

Tue, OCT 25 Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL

Thu, OCT 27 Resch Center Theater Green Bay, WI

Sat, OCT 29 Vibrant Arena Moline, IL

Sun, OCT 30 Mayo Clinic Event Center Mankato, MN

Tue, NOV 1 Tyson Events Center Sioux City, IA

Wed, NOV 2 The Monument Rapid City, SD

Mon, NOV 7 Toyota Arena Ontario, CA

Tue, NOV 8 TCC Arena Tucson, AZ

Thu, NOV 10 Budweiser Events Center Loveland, CO

Sat, NOV 12 Hartman Arena Park City, KS

Sun, NOV 13 The Family Arena Saint Charles, MO

Tue, NOV 15 The Corbin Arena Corbin, KY

Thu, NOV 17 Landers Center Southaven, MS

Fri, NOV 18 Raising Canes River Center Baton Rouge, LA

Sun, NOV 20 Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK

Tue, NOV 22 Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX

Wed, NOV 23 Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX

Fri, NOV 25 The Factory In Deep Ellum Dallas, TX

Sat, NOV 26 Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX

Mon, NOV 28 Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, TX

Tue, NOV 29 713 Music Hall Houston, TX

Sat, DEC 3 Hell & Heaven Festival 2022 San Mateo Otzacatipan, Mexico

Tue, DEC 6 Monterrey Metal Fest, Mobil Super Stadium Monterrey, Mexico

Fri, DEC 9 KNOTFEST Colombia 2022 Sopo, Colombia

Sun, DEC 11 Knotfest Santiago 2022 Macul, Chile

Tue, DEC 13 Movistar Arena Villa Crespo, Argentina

Sun, DEC 18 Knotfest Brasil 2022 São Paulo, Brazil

Wed, MAY 3, 2023 Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland

Fri, MAY 5, 2023 Friends Arena Stockholm, Sweden

Sun, MAY 7, 2023 Westfalenhalle Dortmund, Germany

Wed, MAY 10, 2023 WiZink Center Madrid, Spain

Fri, MAY 12, 2023 Unipol Arena Casalecchio Di Reno, Italy

Sun, MAY 14, 2023 Olympiastadion München München, Germany

Wed, MAY 17, 2023 Budapest Arena Budapest, Hungary

Fri, MAY 19, 2023 O2 Arena Prague, Czech Republic

Sun, MAY 21, 2023 Hallenstadion Zürich, Switzerland

Wed, MAY 24, 2023 Barclays Arena Hamburg, Germany

Fri, MAY 26, 2023 SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany

Sun, MAY 28, 2023 Mercedes Benz Arena Berlin, Germany

Wed, MAY 31, 2023 Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, United Kingdom

Fri, JUN 2, 2023 Utilita Arena Newcastle Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

Sun, JUN 4, 2023 OVO Hydro Glasgow, United Kingdom

Wed, JUN 7, 2023 AO Arena Manchester, United Kingdom

Sat, JUN 10, 2023 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

Mon, JUN 12, 2023 The O2 London, United Kingdom

Wed, JUN 14, 2023 Resorts World Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom