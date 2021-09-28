Judas Priest’s Richie Faulker “stable & resting” after “major emergency heart surgery”

Judas Priest just postponed the remainder of their US tour because guitarist Richie Faulker was hospitalized for "major medical heart condition issues." Faulkner's partner Mariah Lynch has now shared an update on his condition. She says that he "underwent major emergency heart surgery" and is now "stable & resting." "If you know him, you know how tough & strong he is," she continues. See her update in full below.

Judas Priest write that they will announce new dates for affected shows "As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates." Stay tuned.