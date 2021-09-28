Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner hospitalized with heart condition issues; U.S. tour postponed

UPDATE: Richie Raulkner is now "stable & resting" after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

--

PREVIOUSLY:

Judas Priest have been forced to postpone the remainder of their US 50th anniversary tour due to guitarist Richie Faulkner being hospitalized for "major medical heart condition issues." The band writes:

It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US Tour – Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in hospital where he is being treated – in the meantime we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery... As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates we will of course announce them - tickets will be valid.

That includes the NYC-area show that was scheduled to happen at Newark's Prudential Center on October 27. All affected dates are listed below.

The 41-year-old Richie Faulkner joined Judas Priest in 2011, following the departure of original guitarist K.K. Downing. He's played with Priest on their 2014 album Redeemer of Souls and on 2018's Firepower. We're wishing him a speedy recovery.