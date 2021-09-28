Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner hospitalized with heart condition issues; U.S. tour postponed
UPDATE: Richie Raulkner is now "stable & resting" after undergoing emergency heart surgery.
--
PREVIOUSLY:
Judas Priest have been forced to postpone the remainder of their US 50th anniversary tour due to guitarist Richie Faulkner being hospitalized for "major medical heart condition issues." The band writes:
It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US Tour – Richie has major medical heart condition issues which have landed him in hospital where he is being treated – in the meantime we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery...
As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates we will of course announce them - tickets will be valid.
That includes the NYC-area show that was scheduled to happen at Newark's Prudential Center on October 27. All affected dates are listed below.
The 41-year-old Richie Faulkner joined Judas Priest in 2011, following the departure of original guitarist K.K. Downing. He's played with Priest on their 2014 album Redeemer of Souls and on 2018's Firepower. We're wishing him a speedy recovery.
Judas Priest -- 2021 Tour Dates
9/29/2021 Denver CO The Mission Ballroom
9/30/2021 West Valley City UT Maverik Center
10/2/2021 Everett WA Angel Of The Winds Arena
10/3/2021 Portland OR Moda Center
10/5/2021 Oakland CA Fox Theater
10/6/2021 Los Angeles CA Microsoft Theater
10/8/2021 Las Vegas NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
10/9/2021 Phoenix AZ Arizona Federal Theatre
10/12/2021 San Antonio TX Freeman Coliseum
10/13/2021 Cedar Park TX HEB Center Cedar Park
10/15/2021 Irving TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/16/2021 Oklahoma City OK The Zoo Amphitheatre
10/19/2021 Independence MO Cable Dahmer Arena
10/21/2021 Nashville TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/22/2021 Alpharetta GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/24/2021 Charleston WV Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
10/25/2021 Philadelphia PA The Met
10/27/2021 Newark NJ Prudential Center
10/28/2021 Oxon Hill MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/30/2021 Mashantucket CT Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
10/31/2021 Lowell MA Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell
11/2/2021 Halifax NS Scotiabank Centre
11/4/2021 Laval QC Place Bell
11/5/2021 Hamilton ON FirstOntario Centre