Judas Priest’s Rob Halford discusses his ten favorite albums of all time

Tons of musicians that were polled for Rolling Stone's new 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list have been sharing their ballots, and the latest to do so is Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. But, to make it more interesting than just sharing his list, he made a video for Rolling Stone where he discusses each album in his top ten.

His #1 is Black Sabbath's 1970 self-titled debut, and Rob says, "They were local guys from the same neighborhood, the same neck of the woods as Priest. We literally grew up together, inventing this great music that we love and cherish so much called heavy-metal music."

His list also includes Led Zeppelin's self-titled debut, Queen's Queen II, The Beatles' A Hard Day's Night, The Rolling Stones' Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out! ("I’ve chosen a live album by the Stones because if you’ve ever seen the Stones live, there’s nobody like ’em"), Deep Purple's Machine Head, The Jimi Hendrix Experience's Axis: Bold as Love, David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, Cream's Disraeli Gears, and Pantera's Cowboys From Hell.

Here's what he said about Bowie:

Here’s a guy that really took his fans on a journey. Was he Ziggy Stardust? Was he the Thin White Duke? Hunky Dory? “Heroes”? The side project Tin Machine? His last glorious piece of music [Blackstar]? But the imagery that Bowie created with every record, nobody else can touch that. He was the master of disguise. We were all so excited when we knew that a new Bowie album was about to drop, and out of all of them, the Ziggy Stardust album really rates with me because I actually saw the Ziggy Stardust tour in the Wolverhampton Civic Hall back home in the U.K. I think they pretty much played the entire record from start to finish, and it was just unbelievable to see him there doing what he did so magnificently with such conviction. He was Ziggy Stardust, and he mesmerized the world with that character.

You can watch Rob discuss all ten albums in the video below, and read the descriptions for each one at Rolling Stone.

