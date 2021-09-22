Judas Priest’s Rob Halford puts the rock in Plymouth Rock Assurance’s new ad campaign

If you thought you saw Judas Priest's Rob Halford in insurance company Plymouth Rock's new commercials, you were not seeing things. Halford stars in three ads in the "Plymouth Rocked" campaign. “It feels good to be the first heavy metal pilgrim to partner with Plymouth Rock," says Halford. "I had a (laser) blast on this project.”

Lasers prominently figure into one of the commercials, which all feature Rob hanging out with some everyday folks who are on the phone with Plymouth. Rob echoes back what the customers are saying in his typical Judas Priest style, before letting them know they got "Plymouth Rocked.”

This is Rob’s first ever starring role in a commercial, though he did cameo in a Virgin Mobile ad a decade ago, and if these are not quite as clever as the Geico commercial with Ratt from last year, you can tell Halford is having fun playing with his persona. Watch all three "Plymouth Rocked" commercials below.

Judas Priest are on tour now and hit the NYC area at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on October 27 (tickets).

