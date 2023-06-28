Judge & 108 announce Northeast shows with Age of Apocalypse, Anklebiter & more

NYHC legends Judge were recently announced for this year's Furnace Fest, and today they've revealed that they'll also play some Northeast shows in Boston, Brooklyn, and Hamden with fellow NYHC legends 108 in October. Support comes from newer bands Age of Apocalypse, Risk, Anklebiter, Wild Side, Roll Call, and Dead Wrong, varying by date.

NYC gets a show on October 21 at Brooklyn Monarch, and that one's with Age of Apocalypse, Wild Side, and Roll Call. Tickets for all three shows are on sale now. All dates and show posters below.

Anklebiter recently released their new EP To Live and Withstand and you can pick up our exclusive pink 7", which is limited to just 100 copies. We've got some Judge records in stock too.

Judge -- 2023 Tour Dates

9/24 - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

with 108:

10/20 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East w/ Risk, Anklebiter

10/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch w/ Age of Apocalypse, Wild Side, Roll Call

10/22 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom w/ Anklebiter, Dead Wrong

Judge loading...

Judge loading...