Judiciary announce new album ‘Flesh + Blood,’ share “Engulfed”

Texas thrashy hardcore band Judiciary have announced that they'll follow their great 2019 debut full-length, Surface Noise with new album Flesh + Blood on March 10 via Closed Casket Activities (pre-order). It was made with the heavy music dream team of Arthur Rizk (producer/engineer) and Will Putney (mixing/mastering), and the first taste is "Engulfed," an under-three-minute scorcher that blurs the lines between '90s metallic hardcore and '80s thrash in a way that's ferocious, evil, and feels totally fresh in 2023. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Flesh

2. Blood

3. Engulfed

4. Paradigm Piercer

5. Knife In The Dirt

6. Stare Into The Sun

7. Cobalt

8. Steel Hand God

9. Obsidian

10. Eschatos Hemera