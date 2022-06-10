Julee Cruise, David Lynch collaborator & ‘Twin Peaks’ singer, dead at 65

Julee Cruise, the singer behind Twin Peaks' theme "Falling," who was a touring member of B-52's for much of the '90s, has died at age 65. She had been suffering from systemic lupus for some time. Her death was confirmed by her husband, Edward Grinnan, on a B-52's Facebook group:

For those of you who go back I thought you might want to know that I said goodby to my wife, Julee Cruise, today. She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace. Having had such a varied music career she often said that the time she spent as a B filling in for Cindy while she was having a family was the happiest time of her performing life. She will be forever grateful to them. When she first stepped up to the mic with Fred and Kate she said it was like joining the Beatles. She will love them always and never forget their travels together around the world. I played her Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest In Peace, my love, and love to you all.

Born December 1, 1956 in Creston, Iowa, Julee Cruise had a love of singing and performing that brought her to New York City, where she worked in theater. Her big break came when she was asked by composer Angelo Badalamenti to sing "Mysteries of Love" for David Lynch's 1985 film Blue Velvet. It was happenstance, as Lynch had originally wanted to use This Mortal Coil's "Song for the Siren" in the film, but couldn't secure rights to the song, so they wrote an original instead, which was the start of a lengthy creative collaboration. Cruise, Lynch and Badalamenti continued to work together, and made Cruise's 1989 album, Falling into the Night, which featured the song "Falling" that ended up being used as the theme song for Lynch's iconic series Twin Peaks. A few other songs from the album were used in the series, and Cruise performed on-camera in a number of episodes, as well.

Cruise also made 1993's The Voice of Love with Lynch and Badalamenti, and for much of the '90s sshe also toured with The B-52's as Cindy Wilson's stand-in. She released two more solo albums, 2002's The Art of Being a Girl and 2011's My Secret Life, which were not made with Lynch/Badalamenti, and appeared on Twin Peaks: The Return to sing "Falling" in the series' final episode.

Rest in peace, Julee.