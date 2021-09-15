Julia Holter, Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley, more playing Outline: Fall @ Knockdown Center

Seasonal multi-disciplinary concert series Outline has announced its Fall 2021 event which happens on November 20 at Knockdown Center in Queens. This edition takes place in the venue's main hall and is headlined by Julia Holter, who has been mostly quiet since 2018's Aviary (and her ambient soundtrack to 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always). The event will also feature the first performance from Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley since they released their collaborative album, Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection, early this year.

Also playing Outline: Fall: Emily Sprague will perform a solo set of ambient work, and play as part of indie folk band Florist, who will be playing their first show since pandemic lockdown; minimalist composer David Moore's project Bing & Ruth; and experimental guitarist Rachika Nayar.

Tickets for Outline: Fall are on sale now.

Matthew E White just released a new album, K Bay, and will be on tour in 2022.

Emily Sprague will be on tour with Microphones in 2022.