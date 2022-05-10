Julia Jacklin announces new LP ‘PRE PLEASURE’ & 2022 tour (listen to “Lydia Wears A Cross”)

Julia Jacklin will release new album PRE PLEASURE on August 26 via Polyvinyl. (Preorder on white vinyl.) She made the album in Montreal with co-producer Marcus Paquin (The Weather Station, The National), and a backing band of The Weather Station's Ben Whiteley and Will Kidman, plus drummer drummer Laurie Torres and saxophonist Adam Kinner. Owen Pallett did the string arrangements.

“Making a record to me has always just been about the experience, a new experience in a new place with a new person at the desk, taking the plunge and just seeing what happens” says Jacklin. “For the first time I stepped away from the guitar, and wrote a lot of the album on the Roland keyboard in my apartment in Montreal with its inbuilt band tracks. I blu-tacked reams of butcher paper to the walls, covered in lyrics and ideas, praying to the music gods that my brain would arrange everything in time.”

The first single from the album is cinematic "Lydia Wears A Cross" which takes its time building to a head of steam. “The song is about a lot of things but mainly being a 7yr old Jesus Christ superstar fanatic attending catholic school trying to figure out which way is up. The music video was filmed by my constant collaborator and friend Nick Mckk at Splitpoint lighthouse. I played a show close by recently and asked on stage if anyone could let me film inside. Someone in the crowd knew a guy and that was it. The rest was filmed in the streets of Northcote, Melbourne.” Watch the video below.

You can preorder PRE PLEASURE on white vinyl.

Julia will be on tour starting in late August with the Stanford, CA stop on Courtney Barnett's Here There Festival and then Pasadena's This Ain't No Picnic before heading out with Kara Jackson for East Coast shows and Katy Kirby for the rest of North America. The NYC stop is at Brooklyn Steel on September 16.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM, and all dates are listed below.

PRE PLEASURE:

01. Lydia Wears A Cross

02. Love, Try Not To Let Go

03. Ignore Tenderness

04. I Was Neon

05. Too In Love To Die

06. Less Of A Stranger

07. Moviegoer

08. Magic

09. Be Careful With Yourself

10. End Of A Friendship

Julia Jacklin - 2022 Tour Dates:

08/26 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater - Here and There Festival

08/27 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic Festival

09/09 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

09/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory #

09/12 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East #

09/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

09/15 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

09/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

09/18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

09/20 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre $

09/21 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre $

09/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin University $

09/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $

09/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line $

09/26 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater $

09/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

09/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom $

09/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile $

10/02 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

10/04 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/05 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern $

10/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre $

10/08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom $

11/03 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street &

11/05 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3 TV Studio &

11/06 - Manchester, UK @ The Ritz &

11/07 - Birmingham, UK @ The Mill &

11/09 - Bristol, UK @ SWX &

11/10 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk &

11/11 - London, UK @ Roundhouse &

11/13 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie &

11/14 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Club &

11/15 - Cologne, Germany @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld &

11/17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso &

11/18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Knust &

11/20 - Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret &

11/21 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan &

11/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Dr Koncerthuset &

11/24 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre &

11/25 - Munich, Germany @ Strom &

11/26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Plaza &

11/27 - Milan, Italy @ Magnolia &

11/29 - Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo &

11/30 - Madrid, Spain @ SalaMon &

12/01 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Lav &

# w/ Kara Jackson

$ w/ Katy Kirby

& w/ Erin Rae